Hi everyone, This year i'm building with Asus and Cooler Master's support . The base of the build is a Cooler Master H100 mini case, which will be equipped with water cooling. * M/B: Asus Rog Strix Z390i Gaming * RAM and SSD TeamGroup (hopefully ) * CPU cooler: modified Cooler Master MasterLiquid AIO * PSU: Cooler Master MWE Gold 650 full modular Introduction to the build: Name: Baby Project. The build consists of 3 main pieces. The lower base is an egzota wooden frame, inside this is the 240mm cooler on top of which is the PSU as the middle layer. The fan of the PSU fit on the radiator and is accompanied with another 120mm fan. At the top is the H100 case, for which I built a custom aluminum bottom tray to adat to the middle and lower layer. The H100 is a short case, so I expanded it to fit an Asus ROG Strix 1660Ti card (+70mm) The rest of the liquid cooling system will be built using Bitspower components. The CPU and the GPU will be on the same loop. Ther won’t be a separate pump, all will be circulated by the CoolerMaster AIO (modified to fit G1/4 connector). Tube-wise I’ll go acrylic or metal. The factory black side panel will be replaced with glass pane, while on the other side (+70mm extension) it will house glass or a wooden element. At the front, the factory fan will be replaced with an ARGB 200mm fan. Used materials: - Egzota wood, Ovangkol - Aluminum - Stainless steel anchor points I will upload photos later in to the blog. Google pic's: https://photos.app.goo.gl/mUV8Ptknsb65EgTz7