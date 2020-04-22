So with all this time on my hands I've started to do a few little jobs I've had on my list for a long while now. First up is a simple fan splitter so I can drive 6 fans in two groups for my 2x 360 rads from an Aquaero. I've seen this splitty thing they do but I figured I had enough bits around to knock something up. White and the one behind link for RPM reporting. Then the first of two connectors to go from the Aquaero to the splitter. To say how little this little project has been I have enjoyed my little self