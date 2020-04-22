  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'Modding' started by dynamis_dk, 22 Apr 2020 at 20:38.

  dynamis_dk

    dynamis_dk Grr... Grumpy!!

    So with all this time on my hands I've started to do a few little jobs I've had on my list for a long while now. First up is a simple fan splitter so I can drive 6 fans in two groups for my 2x 360 rads from an Aquaero. I've seen this splitty thing they do but I figured I had enough bits around to knock something up.

    White and the one behind link for RPM reporting. Then the first of two connectors to go from the Aquaero to the splitter. To say how little this little project has been I have enjoyed my little self :)
     
  Iamrogue

    Iamrogue New Member

    splity9 + d5next is the best combo there is
     
  dynamis_dk

    dynamis_dk Grr... Grumpy!!

    haha I don't doubt it but not worth the £200+ cost when I already have 2 perfectly good D5's and only 6 fans total :)
     
