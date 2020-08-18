Caveat - don't take this negatively, that's not the intent.



I'd be intrigued to hear about what you think are the right-place-right-time moments along the way. Because I think they're often the most interesting parts.



And I absolutely don't say that to try to undermine hard work that went in by suggesting that any success is purely a result of luck. I like a success story, but sometimes the "work hard and it will happen for you too" message that comes out seems disingenuous and glosses over the simple fact that a component in most of them, at one point, was right place, right time. Again - this is absolutely not any suggestion that there's not hard work, smart decision making and perseverance leading up to that (i.e. in your persistence after your first few false starts), and hard work and smart decision making that followed to capitalise on it. Hopefully I've caveated that enough so it's not taken the wrong way!



I've been lucky to have had conversations with many tech industry high-flyers over the years - including a few founders that can count their fortunes in in numbers that start with a capital B - and the part of their story I always find most fascinating, and each one of them has one, is the one or two defining right-place-right-time moments - especially when often they seem to be something they look back on as what was either a stupid/crazy decision, or just a misfortune at the time.



I don't think it's just billionaires that have that moment. I (whilst I never founded a tech unicorn and can't count my fortune in billions) can attribute a lot of how the past 12 years has panned out for me to a redundancy in 2008 from what was kind of a wishy-washy job (but was way too cushy for me to consider quitting), and subsequently totally over-selling myself and winging it when applying for jobs, and lucking out after 5 months (when I was ready to give up and apply for jobs I could actually do) with one that either fell for it, or didn't and was curious to see what would happen anyway.

