Hey all, No, not a troll. I just wanted to share a bit of a crazy story for anyone that basically remembers me from when I use to post here a while ago - I'm betting Nexxo is still about? I haven't posted in a while and when I last did properly with any meaningful interest in the forums, it was a long time ago in this thread here about how I was trying to start an online business as a side hustle: https://forums.bit-tech.net/index.p...e-want-to-be-a-part-of-it-pics-inside.266497/ That one failed hard (I don't own that website anymore), so did the two others that followed it but my fourth attempt, after being about £3k down due to experimenting and testing worked really well and made me about £110k per year (not including my day job salary too). That business ended having netted about £450-500k profit after a bigger competitor muscled into my business but at that point, I was quite happy with it ending as things got pretty crazy and I couldn't cope. I wanted to come back and just share the story of how it all happened if anyone would be interested at all? It's a quite crazy, longwinded and at times unbelievable but all completely true. I think it could be quite inspirational on what's possible if you put your mind to it so thought I'd come back and at least maybe report what happened since that thread was posted. So two questions: 1) Do you want to hear it? And if so - 2) why/what insight do you hope to gain? What say ye? -Solidus