Case Mod - In Progress ⭐ Beast Of Nature | ITX Scratch build in wood!

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Jokot, 26 Feb 2019.

  Jokot

    Jokot Member

    Joined:
    6 Sep 2017
    Posts:
    28
    Likes Received:
    30
    Hello,

    Its time again for a new build and this time I am going to use my favorite material, wood! After lots of planning I decided it was going to be another ITX build that would still fit at least one 240mm radiator and long graphics cards if thats what I choose to go with.

    The plan is to use closed watercooling loops for both CPU and GPU to make future upgrades easier. Ive seen quite a few wood builds over the years but nothing that really felt like me so this will be my version, should also be quite obvious what case I was inspired by [​IMG]

    Huge thanks to bequiet! and Asrock for helping out with the hardware for this build!


    And here are a few 3D renders
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Jokot, 26 Feb 2019
  Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    11,014
    Likes Received:
    1,035
    The handles will be tricky. Will you be doing that in plys?
     
    Cheapskate, 26 Feb 2019
  Jokot

    Jokot Member

    Joined:
    6 Sep 2017
    Posts:
    28
    Likes Received:
    30
    The handles are the first thing I am going to start working on and I will be using thin plywood sheets :)
     
    Jokot, 26 Feb 2019
  Bygone

    Bygone Member

    Joined:
    15 Apr 2015
    Posts:
    112
    Likes Received:
    2
    Sweet rendering :) looks you are gonna make this by cutting out a huge block of wood :).
     
    Bygone, 27 Feb 2019
  Jokot

    Jokot Member

    Joined:
    6 Sep 2017
    Posts:
    28
    Likes Received:
    30
    Thanks, It will be made in a few different pieces :D
     
    Jokot, 28 Feb 2019
  Yaka

    Yaka Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    26 Jun 2005
    Posts:
    1,701
    Likes Received:
    160
    you may also find using the steamed/hot water method helpful



    or my favorite way the kerf method which requires a bit more work and prep


    but which ever way you go please take alot of pics for us
     
    Yaka, 2 Mar 2019
  Jokot

    Jokot Member

    Joined:
    6 Sep 2017
    Posts:
    28
    Likes Received:
    30
    So this is how I will be bending and making the top and bottom "handles"

    I need something to bend the thin sheets around so that was part 1 of the process and that was easily done with some MDF scrap pieces.

    [​IMG]

    Here is the template rounded and covered in tape to avoid the glue from sticking.

    [​IMG]

    Here is the material I will be using.

    [​IMG]

    I also made a outer part for the template by bending 5mm plywood, that will also help equalize the pressure along the curve.

    [​IMG]

    And now ever thing is ready to be glued together and clamped down, the grain of each sheet is going against each other to get a stronger final product. You can also see the template was made with "shelves" to make clamping easier.

    [​IMG]

    Here is a better picture of the layers.

    [​IMG]

    And I also made a second one the next day.

    [​IMG]
     
    Jokot, 4 Mar 2019
  Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    11,014
    Likes Received:
    1,035
    :lol: All I see is a bajillion clamps.
     
    Cheapskate, 4 Mar 2019
  Jokot

    Jokot Member

    Joined:
    6 Sep 2017
    Posts:
    28
    Likes Received:
    30
    More work on the handles.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    I made grooves in the handles using the big router in previous picture.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Now just cut both of those in half and I will have my four handels.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    And a few pictures without tape.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Jokot, 10 Mar 2019
  Jokot

    Jokot Member

    Joined:
    6 Sep 2017
    Posts:
    28
    Likes Received:
    30
    Making the frame.

    [​IMG]

    Used the same big router for these parts.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Jokot, 19 Mar 2019
  Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    11,014
    Likes Received:
    1,035
    Gonna be pretty.
    19 posts, 17 likes. -That has to be the highest satisfaction rating of a forum member I've ever seen.
    Also, Low-tooth, high rpm cutters like that scare the hell out of me.
     
    Cheapskate, 20 Mar 2019
  Jokot

    Jokot Member

    Joined:
    6 Sep 2017
    Posts:
    28
    Likes Received:
    30
    Yeah that thing is scary but the clamps work really well so you don't need to have your hands any where near the blade :)
     
    Jokot, 20 Mar 2019
  kim

    kim hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    863
    Likes Received:
    382
    there are some serious skills in action here:jawdrop:, renders are awesome too, great project:thumb:
     
    kim, 20 Mar 2019
  Dr. Coin

    Dr. Coin Active Member

    Joined:
    13 Sep 2013
    Posts:
    973
    Likes Received:
    226
    Nice work.
     
    Dr. Coin, 20 Mar 2019
  Jokot

    Jokot Member

    Joined:
    6 Sep 2017
    Posts:
    28
    Likes Received:
    30
    Thank you!
     
    Jokot, 21 Mar 2019
  Jokot

    Jokot Member

    Joined:
    6 Sep 2017
    Posts:
    28
    Likes Received:
    30
    Time to put every thing together for a test fit :grin:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Jokot, 7 Apr 2019
  storm-83

    storm-83 Member

    Joined:
    7 Nov 2014
    Posts:
    452
    Likes Received:
    14
    wow
    i like everything here!
    the design, the craftsmanship and the in-detail worklog

    will be impatiently awaiting the next update
     
    storm-83, 8 Apr 2019
  Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    11,014
    Likes Received:
    1,035
    You sneak! That's not your equipment. :lol:
     
    Cheapskate, 8 Apr 2019
  Jokot

    Jokot Member

    Joined:
    6 Sep 2017
    Posts:
    28
    Likes Received:
    30
    Thank you!
     
    Jokot, 8 Apr 2019
  Jokot

    Jokot Member

    Joined:
    6 Sep 2017
    Posts:
    28
    Likes Received:
    30
    Yeah Ive been very lucky to get access to these tools for a few weeks :grin:
     
    Jokot, 8 Apr 2019
