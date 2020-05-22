  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Cooling Best cooler for 24/7 full load running?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Radshielder, 22 May 2020 at 09:17.

  Radshielder

    Radshielder

    Hi all, I'm contemplating a new build running either a Ryzen 3950X or possibly a Threadripper (depending on whether I can afford it).

    I won't be gaming on this system. It'll be my fileserver, Monte Carlo workstation and be used for Covid-19 calculations when idle.

    Now, the Monte Carlo calculations are fully parallelised, so can use all cores easily. The Covid-19 calcs (Rosetta@home) will occupy all cores when I'm not doing my calculations.

    My question really is what cooler should I get for 24/7 full load running? Do I go Noctua air or an AIO solution? The system will not be overclocked. I need reliability rather than insane speeds.

    Many thanks.
     
    Radshielder, 22 May 2020 at 09:17
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete

    I'd go for a air cooler over an AIO, just becaulse pump failure will be your biggest failure point. Plus in my opinion, if you're not moving it an AIO doesn't have much over a top end air cooler and they'll be the same price. I think a Noctua D15 would do you well, its one of the best on the market! Just be sure to pair everything with a case with good airflow otherwise non of this will matter :)
     
    Bloody_Pete, 22 May 2020 at 09:24
  MLyons

    MLyons

    Anything noctua
     
    MLyons, 22 May 2020 at 09:37
