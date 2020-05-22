Hi all, I'm contemplating a new build running either a Ryzen 3950X or possibly a Threadripper (depending on whether I can afford it). I won't be gaming on this system. It'll be my fileserver, Monte Carlo workstation and be used for Covid-19 calculations when idle. Now, the Monte Carlo calculations are fully parallelised, so can use all cores easily. The Covid-19 calcs (Rosetta@home) will occupy all cores when I'm not doing my calculations. My question really is what cooler should I get for 24/7 full load running? Do I go Noctua air or an AIO solution? The system will not be overclocked. I need reliability rather than insane speeds. Many thanks.