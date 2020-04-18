Hi, we were kindly gifted a iPad 3rd gen by my mum when she upgraded about 2 years ago. However it's now starting to creak and being stuck on ios9 it means a number of newer apps disagree with it. It's almost solely used by young kids for video calls (Inc facetime) and the usual kids apps so don't need cutting edge. Not following the apple scene at all what would people suggest as the best value iPad to buy right now. In the case of 2nd hand where is reliable to buy from without resorting to eBay (scams galore) or cex(over priced)?