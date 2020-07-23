  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Windows best way to mirror image to 4K TV

Discussion in 'Software' started by silk186, 23 Jul 2020 at 21:46.

  1. silk186

    silk186 Derp

    Joined:
    1 Dec 2014
    Posts:
    1,784
    Likes Received:
    121
    I upgraded my TV from 42" 1080p to 55" 4k. It's much easier to control the desktop from the sofa with 125" scaling (when it works) and subtitles are much easier to read. If my monitor was 1080p I would let it mirror in 1080p unless it is playing 4k content. For kids content is has an amazon video button and a xiaomi box.

    I could set up Plex, but I don't really want to when the computer is in the same room. Can anyone suggest some trickery that can make the image display nicely on a 27" 1440p monitor and 55" 4k tv?
     
    silk186, 23 Jul 2020 at 21:46
    #1
  2. wolfticket

    wolfticket Downwind from the bloodhounds

    Joined:
    19 Apr 2008
    Posts:
    3,102
    Likes Received:
    312
    AMD wise, Virtual Super Resolution allows you to effectively output 4k to the lower resolution monitor, so you can mirror at 4k rather than being limited by the lower resolution monitor.
     
    wolfticket, 23 Jul 2020 at 22:18
    #2

Share This Page