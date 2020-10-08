  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress BIG BAD BATTLE BOX!

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by abbas-it, 20 Sep 2020.

  1. abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    831
    Likes Received:
    170
    Welcome to my worklog for the Peripheral challenge in the CMWS2020
    this one is gonna be fun to make and fun to play with afterwards.
    Based upon a ........ it will........ and also one can use it to........
    having said that, I will use a .......... to make it.............. so that it can not only be used as a ....... but also as a .......
    Having said that, I of course dont want to give everything away yet, so stay tuned to see what happens next. Please keep this information confidential, I have already given enough info about its......... [​IMG]

    more to come..... [​IMG]
     
    abbas-it, 20 Sep 2020
    #1
  2. kim

    kim hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    952
    Likes Received:
    431
    :hehe: really ? I would say, enough to aroused my curiosity :grin:
     
    kim, 20 Sep 2020
    #2
  3. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    11,164
    Likes Received:
    1,139
    :lol: Nothing says, 'you don't have anything, but there's a deadline for starting a contest post' quite like that post.
     
    Cheapskate, 21 Sep 2020
    #3
  4. abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    831
    Likes Received:
    170
    :clap:yeah i know. that wasnt fair. am just gathering the stuff i need then i will let the cat out of the bag:grin:
     
    abbas-it, 21 Sep 2020
    #4
  5. abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    831
    Likes Received:
    170
    so guys, here goes, now i can show you something.
    this build is going to be the best of both worlds.
    both worlds in this case being the modern day pc and the retro style and functions of an arcade with the good old arcade games.
    it will have both raspberry pi as well as a pc based hardware constellation and what makes it special, a set of two monitors, keyboards and arcade game buttons and joyticks opposite eachother, to enhance the opponent feeling.
    it will have some special switches to switch from pc to arcade mode and two sets of loudspeakers.
    i picked up the two second hand 23" monitors on ebay. and just started the mdf woodwork from there.
    so here goes with the first pics.
    DSCN2255.JPG DSCN2256.JPG DSCN2257.JPG DSCN2258.JPG DSCN2259.JPG DSCN2255.JPG DSCN2256.JPG DSCN2257.JPG DSCN2258.JPG DSCN2259.JPG DSCN2260.JPG DSCN2261.JPG DSCN2262.JPG DSCN2263.JPG DSCN2264.JPG
     
    abbas-it, 8 Oct 2020 at 21:23
    #5
  6. abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    831
    Likes Received:
    170
    and a few more. DSCN2265.JPG DSCN2266.JPG DSCN2267.JPG DSCN2268.JPG DSCN2269.JPG DSCN2270.JPG
     
    abbas-it, 8 Oct 2020 at 21:25
    #6

Share This Page