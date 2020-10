so guys, here goes, now i can show you something.this build is going to be the best of both worlds.both worlds in this case being the modern day pc and the retro style and functions of an arcade with the good old arcade games.it will have both raspberry pi as well as a pc based hardware constellation and what makes it special, a set of two monitors, keyboards and arcade game buttons and joyticks opposite eachother, to enhance the opponent feeling.it will have some special switches to switch from pc to arcade mode and two sets of loudspeakers.i picked up the two second hand 23" monitors on ebay. and just started the mdf woodwork from there.so here goes with the first pics.