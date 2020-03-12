Bizarre framerate issue in Cod Warzone

Hi all. I downloaded this yesterday and have a bizarre problem. The game looks and feels like its running at 15FPS. It's unplayable. I Installed the latest Nvidia driver thinking that may fix it. No luck there. I have had the graphics on the default setting the game gave me. I then tried everything on low and turned off. It makes zero difference. I turned on the Framerate , Latency and Packet loss counters. The framerate is around 40-60FPS. This makes no sense as it is no where near that. It's a mess. I've never seen a game say it's running at a decent framerate when it clearly isnt (unless the frame counter is broken /shrug). Latency is fine and there is no Packet loss. Looked everywhere for a fix and cannot find anything. My friends runs fine /shrug. Has anyone here ever had an issue like this?. Played Rainbow Six Siege and that was fine. It's got to be something to do with the game but I have no clue what to do (except not play. Which is whats going to happen. System Setup : Windows 7 64 bit, Intel 4790K, 16GB Ram, MSI 980Ti Geforce card, Asus Monitor. Lee