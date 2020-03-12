  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Bizarre framerate issue in Cod Warzone

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Leesy1, 12 Mar 2020 at 16:18.

    Hi all. I downloaded this yesterday and have a bizarre problem. The game looks and feels like its running at 15FPS. It's unplayable. I Installed the latest Nvidia driver thinking that may fix it. No luck there. I have had the graphics on the default setting the game gave me. I then tried everything on low and turned off. It makes zero difference.

    I turned on the Framerate , Latency and Packet loss counters. The framerate is around 40-60FPS. This makes no sense as it is no where near that. It's a mess. I've never seen a game say it's running at a decent framerate when it clearly isnt (unless the frame counter is broken /shrug). Latency is fine and there is no Packet loss.

    Looked everywhere for a fix and cannot find anything. My friends runs fine /shrug.

    Has anyone here ever had an issue like this?. Played Rainbow Six Siege and that was fine. It's got to be something to do with the game but I have no clue what to do (except not play. Which is whats going to happen.

    System Setup : Windows 7 64 bit, Intel 4790K, 16GB Ram, MSI 980Ti Geforce card, Asus Monitor.

    Lee
     
