Thought I'd use my newly found free time to get back to a hobby of mine. Building PCs. Although this time I'll be realising a dream of building a case from scratch. The issue I had was not being able to find a case that could fit both the 420mm and 360mm rads I have. Well, there are cases out there that will do it, but just not perfect, and fairly pricey. So I figured if I'm going to spend a load of money on a case I may as well build it myself. I've put together some provisional CAD for the layout. Will make adjustments as I go. Overall dimensions will be around 500mm x 400mm x 400mm. I've already ordered the wrong lengths of extrusion as I was originally planning 600 x 400 x 500 but it just seemed a little too large. The plan is to use 2020 ali extrusion for the majority of the frame. Having a lower and upper section. Lower section will house the PSU, rads, HDDs and pump. The upper section will house the mobo and GPU. Might do something interesting with reservoirs in the empty space. Also considering RGB options as the plan is to have the upper section visible from at least two sides with either tempered glass or acrylic. The lower section will have some obstruction, either total blackout or a mesh with back lighting. The pace of this build will be dictated by delivery timescales! Watch this space. Hardware specs are from my current PC (see signature) so nothing crazy. This is more about the case than the performance.