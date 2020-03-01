I bought ordered a desk from Amazon that was in "Used - Very Good" condition and was struggling to figure out why the lamp wasn't staying up. A bit of looking around and I realised why it was returned. I'm thinking to ask for compensation and repairing it myself as it's 19kg and I chopped up the box and packing material already. I'm not sure what is the best way to bond the pink ABS cap to the MDF cutout. I'm thinking maybe glue gun, gorilla glue or epoxy. I figure a modding community is the best place to ask.