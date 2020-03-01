  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Bonding ABS plastic to MDF

Discussion in 'General' started by silk186, 1 Mar 2020 at 20:51.

    I bought ordered a desk from Amazon that was in "Used - Very Good" condition and was struggling to figure out why the lamp wasn't staying up. A bit of looking around and I realised why it was returned.

    I'm thinking to ask for compensation and repairing it myself as it's 19kg and I chopped up the box and packing material already. I'm not sure what is the best way to bond the pink ABS cap to the MDF cutout. I'm thinking maybe glue gun, gorilla glue or epoxy. I figure a modding community is the best place to ask.

    1 Mar 2020 at 20:51
    I would gorilla it. Deffo ask for some compo if it wasn't mentioned.
     
    Goatee, 1 Mar 2020 at 21:08
    Yeah gorilla or an epoxy on it
     
    legoman, 1 Mar 2020 at 21:13
    I wish "the best/most suitable adhesive" was easier to understand.
    I ordered some sandpaper to rough up the plastic.
     
    1 Mar 2020 at 21:32
    JB weld. But that's my answer to all of lifes "broken" problems.
     
    The_Crapman, 1 Mar 2020 at 21:56
