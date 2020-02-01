and here I am with another mod coming soon, I can tell you that the main sponsor is sharkoon who generously sent me this material here the stuff! CASE REV200 sharkoon ATX https://it.sharkoon.com/product/28160 PSU SHARK SILENT STORM COOL ZERO 650W https://it.sharkoon.com/product/SilStorCool0 SHARKBLADE STRIPS RGB https://it.sharkoon.com/product/26883 TASTIERA GAMING SKILLER MECH SGK3 red https://it.sharkoon.com/product/SKILLER MECH SGK3 MOUSE GAMING SKILLER SGM2 https://it.sharkoon.com/product/21536 CUFFIE GAMING SKILLER SGH3 https://it.sharkoon.com/product/20713 VENTOLE RGB SHARKOON SHARKBLADE RGB https://it.sharkoon.com/product/26876 I am waiting for other material that I will post soon I can say that it will be an AMD mod ... there will be fun