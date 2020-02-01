  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress BORD3RLANDS MOD *HW LEGEND MODDING TEAM*

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by pccustom, 1 Feb 2020 at 19:37.

  1. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    Joined:
    12 Jul 2017
    Posts:
    193
    Likes Received:
    66
    [​IMG]

    and here I am with another mod coming soon, I can tell you that the main sponsor is sharkoon who generously sent me this material



    [​IMG]

    here the stuff!
    CASE REV200 sharkoon ATX
    https://it.sharkoon.com/product/28160

    PSU SHARK SILENT STORM COOL ZERO 650W
    https://it.sharkoon.com/product/SilStorCool0

    SHARKBLADE STRIPS RGB
    https://it.sharkoon.com/product/26883

    TASTIERA GAMING SKILLER MECH SGK3 red
    https://it.sharkoon.com/product/SKILLER MECH SGK3

    MOUSE GAMING SKILLER SGM2
    https://it.sharkoon.com/product/21536

    CUFFIE GAMING SKILLER SGH3
    https://it.sharkoon.com/product/20713

    VENTOLE RGB SHARKOON SHARKBLADE RGB
    https://it.sharkoon.com/product/26876

    I am waiting for other material that I will post soon I can say that it will be an AMD mod ... there will be fun​
     
    pccustom, 1 Feb 2020 at 19:37
    #1

Share This Page