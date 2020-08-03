  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Electronics Brighter alternative to WS2812B single LEDs?

Discussion in 'Modding' started by Aterius Gmork, 3 Aug 2020 at 11:48.

  Aterius Gmork

    Aterius Gmork smell the ashes

    Joined:
    25 Sep 2007
    Posts:
    1,814
    Likes Received:
    73
    Does anyone know of a brighter alternative to WS2812B LEDs?

    I am looking for LEDs that can be controlled using the same micro controller pixel libraries as normal WS2812B LEDs but, well brighter.

    They do NOT need to be soldered up to a LED strip.

    According to google the answer is basically "more LEDs". So I tried an WS2812B LED strip I had laying around, almost 300 LEDs, in five rows right next to each other. Five rows were not much brighter than one row.

    Surely there must be a more efficient alternative space wise. I am also not really keen on soldering 100s of LEDs by hand.
     
    3 Aug 2020 at 11:48
    #1

