Does anyone know of a brighter alternative to WS2812B LEDs? I am looking for LEDs that can be controlled using the same micro controller pixel libraries as normal WS2812B LEDs but, well brighter. They do NOT need to be soldered up to a LED strip. According to google the answer is basically "more LEDs". So I tried an WS2812B LED strip I had laying around, almost 300 LEDs, in five rows right next to each other. Five rows were not much brighter than one row. Surely there must be a more efficient alternative space wise. I am also not really keen on soldering 100s of LEDs by hand.