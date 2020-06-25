Just curious if anyone has done this? As I am sure many of you may know, virgin had a huge outage today. I only got my connection back a little while ago, though im still plagued with lag spikes and packet loss at the moment. I currently have a mini pci with Quad lan runing pfsense as my router and virgin superhub in modem mode. Option one was a 4G modem, but my house is ancient and solid walls. I did some speed testing earlier and in the good spots I was getting 5Mb down and 2Mb up on EE and even less on three! I could try it out in the loft to see if I get a better connection. Option two was to get a mini pci e Modem (my mini pc has a slot for it and sim card reader), however im concerned it would probably be worse than the external LTE modem Final option would be to get a second broadband connection, I was thinking a really basic "fibre" package that does 36D and 10U, all in they come in at about 22 a month. I would have pfsense configured to failover so if the VM connection died the other one would kick in. Ive wasted an entire day being offline and only managed to join a couple of calls, of those calls they wernt productive as I was struggling to hear. I currently pay for my own home connection, but we are about to scrap our London office, which means I will be eligible to claim for this one back. What do you guys think, certified crazy or not?