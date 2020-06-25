  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Networks Broadband fail over

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by nimbu, 25 Jun 2020 at 21:27.

  1. nimbu

    nimbu Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    28 Nov 2002
    Posts:
    2,148
    Likes Received:
    91
    Just curious if anyone has done this?

    As I am sure many of you may know, virgin had a huge outage today. I only got my connection back a little while ago, though im still plagued with lag spikes and packet loss at the moment.

    I currently have a mini pci with Quad lan runing pfsense as my router and virgin superhub in modem mode.

    Option one was a 4G modem, but my house is ancient and solid walls. I did some speed testing earlier and in the good spots I was getting 5Mb down and 2Mb up on EE and even less on three!

    I could try it out in the loft to see if I get a better connection.

    Option two was to get a mini pci e Modem (my mini pc has a slot for it and sim card reader), however im concerned it would probably be worse than the external LTE modem

    Final option would be to get a second broadband connection, I was thinking a really basic "fibre" package that does 36D and 10U, all in they come in at about 22 a month.

    I would have pfsense configured to failover so if the VM connection died the other one would kick in.

    Ive wasted an entire day being offline and only managed to join a couple of calls, of those calls they wernt productive as I was struggling to hear. I currently pay for my own home connection, but we are about to scrap our London office, which means I will be eligible to claim for this one back.

    What do you guys think, certified crazy or not?
     
    nimbu, 25 Jun 2020 at 21:27
    #1

Share This Page