The upgrade is only applicable if you are on the old ADSL-in-the-technical-sense plans (we colloquially use ADSL to mean any broadband over a phone line, but generally we're actually using VDSL or similar). i.e. unless you're on an ancient contract and get 17mpbs down or less (ADSL Max / 2+ / Annex M), then you're already on a 'superfast' broadband link and will not see an upgrade.'FTTC' is 'Fibre to the Cabinet' with the link to your home still being copper. Since damn near every cabinet in the country is connected to the backbone via fibre this is more a removal of a arbitrary speedcap rather than any new line hardware. Thimk that's confusing that something with "fibre" in the name doesn't actually get fibre to your house? Blame the ASA for capitulating to Virgin Media's lobbying and allowing advertising of 'fibre broadband' for products that only have a fibre link somewhere at some point in the ISP network.