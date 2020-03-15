  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Education Budget (<£100) desk chair recommendations

Discussion in 'General' started by GeorgeStorm, 15 Mar 2020 at 19:32.

    Hi,
    As above, I'm looking to buy a chair for my other half, we both currently use standard dining room chairs which I don't mind but she mentioned she does today so thought I'd have a look.

    Don't really have any budget for a chair but figured I'd ask what kind of options there are in the low budget area to try and get something half decent she'd appreciate :)

    Thanks,
    George

    Edit:
    Meant to say, I've had a quick look at 2ndhnd.com as I know it's been recommended in the past, and they've got a couple of models under £100, but I've no idea if they're any good/would be worth it over a cheap generic chair?
     
    They'll be better than a cheap generic chair. They're proper high quality office chairs. I don't know how any of them sit, but I do know that higher end chairs don't fail on the arse foam which is where cheap chairs always fail. IE I've bought lots of £100 chairs but after a year you end up sitting on wood or metal.

    I'd imagine the foam is the most expensive part of the chair.

    Of course some of it depends on her size, height, weight etc. I won't ask those questions as I know it usually means instant death..

    Just find something you like and then Google/YT it. Or find the manu's website with their guidelines on size and etc. That's the thing that trips most people up. Cheap chairs are made "one size fits all" but really it doesn't.
     
    Take her to ikea, have her sit in the chairs?
     
