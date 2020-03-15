Hi, As above, I'm looking to buy a chair for my other half, we both currently use standard dining room chairs which I don't mind but she mentioned she does today so thought I'd have a look. Don't really have any budget for a chair but figured I'd ask what kind of options there are in the low budget area to try and get something half decent she'd appreciate Thanks, George Edit: Meant to say, I've had a quick look at 2ndhnd.com as I know it's been recommended in the past, and they've got a couple of models under £100, but I've no idea if they're any good/would be worth it over a cheap generic chair?