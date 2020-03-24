  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Education Budget (<£200) desk chair recommendations

Discussion in 'General' started by GeorgeStorm, 15 Mar 2020.

  1. GeorgeStorm

    Hi,
    As above, I'm looking to buy a chair for my other half, we both currently use standard dining room chairs which I don't mind but she mentioned she does today so thought I'd have a look.

    Don't really have any budget for a chair but figured I'd ask what kind of options there are in the low budget area to try and get something half decent she'd appreciate :)

    Thanks,
    George

    Edit:
    Meant to say, I've had a quick look at 2ndhnd.com as I know it's been recommended in the past, and they've got a couple of models under £100, but I've no idea if they're any good/would be worth it over a cheap generic chair?
     
    GeorgeStorm, 15 Mar 2020
  2. Vault-Tec

    They'll be better than a cheap generic chair. They're proper high quality office chairs. I don't know how any of them sit, but I do know that higher end chairs don't fail on the arse foam which is where cheap chairs always fail. IE I've bought lots of £100 chairs but after a year you end up sitting on wood or metal.

    I'd imagine the foam is the most expensive part of the chair.

    Of course some of it depends on her size, height, weight etc. I won't ask those questions as I know it usually means instant death..

    Just find something you like and then Google/YT it. Or find the manu's website with their guidelines on size and etc. That's the thing that trips most people up. Cheap chairs are made "one size fits all" but really it doesn't.
     
    Vault-Tec, 15 Mar 2020
  3. RedFlames

    Take her to ikea, have her sit in the chairs?
     
    RedFlames, 15 Mar 2020
  4. Valo

    I had a bit of a similar problem recently, ended up buying a 2nd hand herman miller setu - you can have one just under your budget if you shop around. It's a pretty good compromise between being actually usable as an office chair and not looking like a alien vs predator prop (which was one of the other half's requirements). Now looking to get another one because she won't give mine up!
     
    Valo, 16 Mar 2020
  5. Jeff Hine

    Priceless... but not, at the same time (cost of second chair?).
     
    Jeff Hine, 16 Mar 2020
  6. GeorgeStorm

    Well since I'm now working from home for the next who knows this has jumped up the priority queue, and as has my budget, now thinking I'd be happy spending in the £100-200 category, which gives a lot more options on 2ndhnd.com for example.
     
    GeorgeStorm, 24 Mar 2020
  7. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec, 24 Mar 2020
  8. GeorgeStorm

    Potentially.
    Pushing the budget if I intend on buying two, and one of the things I find annoying is seemingly difficult to find decent reviews of chairs, and whilst I know they're a very personal thing, you'd think they'd be able to be compared to each other, especially in some areas such as material quality etc.

    I don't think I've ever had/used a high back chair, so when I considered spending more one of the first that caught my eye was this:
    https://www.2ndhnd.com/collections/...scale-freedom-chair-recovered-in-new-fabric-1

    One of the potential negatives being fabric vs mesh I guess. Also not sure on the recovered version vs some of the others, descriptions aren't always great to indicate differences between versions it seems.
     
    GeorgeStorm, 25 Mar 2020
  9. Vault-Tec

    Don't buy the freedom without the headrest. I had the headrest and it was great, but people hated the non headrest model.

    Note the back is not fixed on those. It's made to move backwards. So you may not like it.
     
    Vault-Tec, 25 Mar 2020
  10. Vault-Tec

    Better idea. That guy shifts large stock. Why not make him an offer on two? He's a nice guy. I was going to get my Embody from him and he offered me a great deal but it had two holes in the fabric from someone fitting the headrest and removing it.
     
    Vault-Tec, 25 Mar 2020
  11. GeorgeStorm

    The ebay store you linked above?
    I'll have a look at some of their stuff, if they're a little flexible on price as well that sounds good, will see what stuff they've got for under 200.
     
    GeorgeStorm, 25 Mar 2020
  12. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine, 25 Mar 2020
  13. Vault-Tec

    They don't come in weight capacity afaik. They do aeron in different sizes but that's the width.

    Just do your research first OBS.
     
    Vault-Tec, 25 Mar 2020
  14. Jeff Hine

    Aye... pointless buying a 'posh' chair if I'm gonna wear it out 'cos I'm too 'bulky' for it... as I tend to do with many of the chairs I've had.

    EDIT:
    HM quote the Celle being 'suitable for up to 159kg' (25 stone to ancient f@rts like me)... ideal.
     
    Jeff Hine, 25 Mar 2020
  15. Mr_Mistoffelees

    Sizes B & C have a higher load limit than size A, 350 lbs.
     
    Mr_Mistoffelees, 25 Mar 2020
  16. Vault-Tec

    Ah I didn't know that.
     
    Vault-Tec, 25 Mar 2020
  17. Vault-Tec

    The Aeron has a mesh seat. I'd imagine that may be why they do stronger versions.

    But yeah the Celle has a regular cloth on foam on suspension seat so you'll be fine :)
     
    Vault-Tec, 25 Mar 2020
