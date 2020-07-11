  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice Budget build for 11 Year old

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by nimbu, 11 Jul 2020 at 13:24.

    nimbu Well-Known Member

    So my nephew's 11 and getting into pc gaming. They don't have much of a disposable income so I thought I have enough parts let me see what I can do.

    So far I have the following:
    Z97i
    I3 4340
    8gb ram
    Random arctic cooler
    256 solid state
    1060 3gb
    Phanteks evolv itx non window
    Logitech g502 mouse
    Corsair 450w psu

    He has the following;
    1080p monitor (hp I think)
    Full size mechanical keyb with reds

    It feels to me like that's enough to get him started, anything I'm missing?

    Our WhatsApp chats are weird, he keeps asking about various upgrades we can do now and buying 144hz monitors etc.

    I've explained that we should wait for Ryzen 4th gen to drop before upgrading the CPU/mobo/ mem combo as any money spent now would be redundant in a couple months.

    Also the GPU I've suggested we wait will Nvidia 3k series drops and then review.

    Case I'm trying to convince him to avoid the RGB unicorn vomit and rather get something more unique.

    On the monitor front Im struggling tbh, I can't fathom how buying a super high refresh monitor really changes things given the rest of his hardware isn't all bells and whistles and he is not even a serious PC gamer / eSports professional. Feels to me like he has just been watching all these streamers that are just glorified adverts and convinced himself he needs it.

    Im trying to be sympathetic, as I mentioned things are tight at home and he's been bullied at school about being poor and how his current pc is crap (hp 7th gen intel all in one), so I wanted to do something to help. Am I missing something? Should I really be considering a monitor upgrade for him?
     
    nimbu, 11 Jul 2020 at 13:24
    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    I don't think so, that's a great PC (even more so if it's free!) to get started being able to play most games I would have thought.

    Stuff like high hz monitors, mech keyboards, high res monitors, top end hw is just luxury at the moment.
     
    GeorgeStorm, 11 Jul 2020 at 14:09
    rollo Well-Known Member

    The system you listed will be fast enough for games and has a decent amount of storage

    High hz monitor needs a high gpu to drive them, a bog standard 1440p would be a cheap upgrade, monitors are long term investments if nothing else

    I am sorry to here he is been bullied though it’s never nice when that happens.
     
    rollo, 11 Jul 2020 at 14:10
    nimbu Well-Known Member

    Again it's weird as I'm trying to help my sister. They at an absolute max can spare about 500 quid but that would mean that they would really have to scrimp to do that.

    So my thought is this gets him started, and over time we can look at upgrades as and when they are able to afford it. Parts would kinda be a loan that I'd prob end up taking back bits as we upgrade over time but I'm not expecting them back,it's family after all.

    Hoping to enshrine some mindfulness into him through the process.
     
    nimbu, 11 Jul 2020 at 14:29
