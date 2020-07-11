So my nephew's 11 and getting into pc gaming. They don't have much of a disposable income so I thought I have enough parts let me see what I can do. So far I have the following: Z97i I3 4340 8gb ram Random arctic cooler 256 solid state 1060 3gb Phanteks evolv itx non window Logitech g502 mouse Corsair 450w psu He has the following; 1080p monitor (hp I think) Full size mechanical keyb with reds It feels to me like that's enough to get him started, anything I'm missing? Our WhatsApp chats are weird, he keeps asking about various upgrades we can do now and buying 144hz monitors etc. I've explained that we should wait for Ryzen 4th gen to drop before upgrading the CPU/mobo/ mem combo as any money spent now would be redundant in a couple months. Also the GPU I've suggested we wait will Nvidia 3k series drops and then review. Case I'm trying to convince him to avoid the RGB unicorn vomit and rather get something more unique. On the monitor front Im struggling tbh, I can't fathom how buying a super high refresh monitor really changes things given the rest of his hardware isn't all bells and whistles and he is not even a serious PC gamer / eSports professional. Feels to me like he has just been watching all these streamers that are just glorified adverts and convinced himself he needs it. Im trying to be sympathetic, as I mentioned things are tight at home and he's been bullied at school about being poor and how his current pc is crap (hp 7th gen intel all in one), so I wanted to do something to help. Am I missing something? Should I really be considering a monitor upgrade for him?