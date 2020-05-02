Hey everyone, I'm currently speccing a pc for a friend and his son. In the day it will be for general office use and then for his sons first gaming pc outside of that. I'm chucking in a 4790k, Asus Maximus Ranger and 16GB DDR3 and building it for him so need everything else excluding monitor, keyboard, mouse etc. Here are my intial thoughts but there are so many people on here who know much better than me. Tried to create a balanced system to compliment the existing parts (the window in the case is complusary apparently!);