Build Advice Build for friend/friends son

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Plastic_Manc, 2 May 2020 at 18:49.

  1. Plastic_Manc

    Plastic_Manc Member

    Hey everyone,

    I'm currently speccing a pc for a friend and his son. In the day it will be for general office use and then for his sons first gaming pc outside of that.

    I'm chucking in a 4790k, Asus Maximus Ranger and 16GB DDR3 and building it for him so need everything else excluding monitor, keyboard, mouse etc. Here are my intial thoughts but there are so many people on here who know much better than me. Tried to create a balanced system to compliment the existing parts (the window in the case is complusary apparently!);

    Adam PC.JPG
     
  2. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Bloody_Pete, 2 May 2020 at 18:51
  3. Plastic_Manc

    Plastic_Manc Member

    Great deal, I've bought it and if he doesn't go ahead with the build it's going in mine.
     
    Plastic_Manc, 2 May 2020 at 19:01
  4. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Vault-Tec, 2 May 2020 at 19:53
