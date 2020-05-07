  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice Build for up to £2000, ideally £1500

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by slambittech, 7 May 2020 at 18:46.

  1. slambittech

    slambittech

    Budget: Up to £2000, Ideally £1500.
    Main uses of intended build: Gaming, streaming and video editing.
    Parts required: The whole pc part build.
    Previous build information (list details of parts): Have several 1t hard drives for data.
    Monitor resolution: LG UltraGear 27GL850-B Quad HD 27" 2560 x 1440p.
    Storage requirements: fast SSDs 512gb minimum
    Will you be overclocking: no
    Any motherboard requirements (no. of USB, Xfire/SLI, fan headers): possible wifi, wifi adapter needed
    Extra information about desired system: Has to be as quiet as possible.

    I have tried a build but maybe there is a better build available at around £1500 in UK?

    1. Ryzen 7 3700X
    2. Corsair H100i Liquid cooler
    3. MSI B450 Tomahawk motherboard (Is it worth getting a better board?)
    4. Corsair 16gb DDR4 3600 RAM (Is it worth getting 32gb?)
    5. Sabrent Rocket 512GB M.2 2280 NVME SSD
    6. Gigabyte Geforce RTX 2070 Super
    7. Fractal Design R5 case, (chose this as its meant to be really quiet case and small)
    8. Corsair TXM 650w Gold power supply
    9. Need wifi adapter?

    https://uk.pcpartpicker.com/list/P2kFMc

    Open to any suggestions please.
     
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Does this replace the previous one...? :)

    Do you think/know you'll need 32GB RAM?
    Wi-fi can usually be found built into some motherboards.
     
  slambittech

    slambittech Member

    yes, the previous one is 9 years old, only hard drives will come across. lol
    Which motherboard would you recommend? the tomahank has come recommended.
     
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    The B550 board are litterally just about to launch, I'd wait for those :)
     
  slambittech

    slambittech Member

    cool, thanks. Everything else is ok component wise?
     
