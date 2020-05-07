Budget: Up to £2000, Ideally £1500. Main uses of intended build: Gaming, streaming and video editing. Parts required: The whole pc part build. Previous build information (list details of parts): Have several 1t hard drives for data. Monitor resolution: LG UltraGear 27GL850-B Quad HD 27" 2560 x 1440p. Storage requirements: fast SSDs 512gb minimum Will you be overclocking: no Any motherboard requirements (no. of USB, Xfire/SLI, fan headers): possible wifi, wifi adapter needed Extra information about desired system: Has to be as quiet as possible. I have tried a build but maybe there is a better build available at around £1500 in UK? Ryzen 7 3700X Corsair H100i Liquid cooler MSI B450 Tomahawk motherboard (Is it worth getting a better board?) Corsair 16gb DDR4 3600 RAM (Is it worth getting 32gb?) Sabrent Rocket 512GB M.2 2280 NVME SSD Gigabyte Geforce RTX 2070 Super Fractal Design R5 case, (chose this as its meant to be really quiet case and small) Corsair TXM 650w Gold power supply Need wifi adapter? https://uk.pcpartpicker.com/list/P2kFMc Open to any suggestions please.