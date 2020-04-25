Also, this is the first time I am running a aio water-cooler. I kind of expected to see temps working slightly differently to a normal air cooler, I thought I would see temps rising and falling more slowly than I am, at the moment when the render completes the temp instantly falls from 70 plus straight to mid 30's idle, I expected to see a drop to say 50 and then a drop while the rad cooled the water further, could some set me straight pleaseI'll probably be back later with more questions, but thanks for you answers to these