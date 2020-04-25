Right, am building my new(ish) machine up with some new stuff and some very very old stuff!! MSI B450 pro gaming carbon AC Ryzen 5 3600 Coolermaster master liquid lite 240 16gb Corsair vengence pro RGB Corsair 512GB M.2 AMD R9 280x Corsair HX620w (told you it was a newISH build) got some hardware and software question as this is my first build in about 6 years, so forgive me if some of these are rather stupid, but I would rather do a few sanity checks. I'm running a few blender render to check temps, with pbo enabled, I am seeing temps of 72 plus with the cpu running all core 4.15ghz. Sound normal? Also, this is the first time I am running a aio water-cooler. I kind of expected to see temps working slightly differently to a normal air cooler, I thought I would see temps rising and falling more slowly than I am, at the moment when the render completes the temp instantly falls from 70 plus straight to mid 30's idle, I expected to see a drop to say 50 and then a drop while the rad cooled the water further, could some set me straight please I'll probably be back later with more questions, but thanks for you answers to these