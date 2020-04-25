  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice Build issues and questions

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by MrP, 25 Apr 2020 at 12:46.

  1. MrP

    MrP seeking inspiration

    Joined:
    5 Jul 2007
    Posts:
    217
    Likes Received:
    0
    Right, am building my new(ish) machine up with some new stuff and some very very old stuff!!

    MSI B450 pro gaming carbon AC
    Ryzen 5 3600
    Coolermaster master liquid lite 240
    16gb Corsair vengence pro RGB
    Corsair 512GB M.2
    AMD R9 280x
    Corsair HX620w (told you it was a newISH build)

    got some hardware and software question as this is my first build in about 6 years, so forgive me if some of these are rather stupid, but I would rather do a few sanity checks.

    I'm running a few blender render to check temps, with pbo enabled, I am seeing temps of 72 plus with the cpu running all core 4.15ghz. Sound normal?

    Also, this is the first time I am running a aio water-cooler. I kind of expected to see temps working slightly differently to a normal air cooler, I thought I would see temps rising and falling more slowly than I am, at the moment when the render completes the temp instantly falls from 70 plus straight to mid 30's idle, I expected to see a drop to say 50 and then a drop while the rad cooled the water further, could some set me straight please :)

    I'll probably be back later with more questions, but thanks for you answers to these
     
    MrP, 25 Apr 2020 at 12:46
    #1
  2. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,667
    Likes Received:
    326
    This is a common misconception with weatercooling, especially AIO's. They have so little water in them (usually 100-250ml) that your thermal store is really low. If you check the thermal difference between input and output it'll only be a few degrees. They ho no res, so no large body of water to hold heat, they're small, so fluid flows round fast and takes in and dumps heat fast too :) They're far closer to heat pipes, its why something like a Noctua D15 performs basically the same as an AIO, it has the same red surface area as a 240 AIO. Hope this helps :)
     
    Bloody_Pete, 25 Apr 2020 at 13:18
    #2

Share This Page