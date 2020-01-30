  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

    So at the moment the way I'm sharing out my usb keyboard / mouse is with 2 physical 4 to 1 switch boxes. Now they work just fine but it means box 1 is my keyboard and box 2 is my mouse, meaning each time I change output device (Main PC or Work Docking Station) I need to press two buttons... so it got me thinking. Given the hardware swtich is just plain traces on a PCB and no protector circuits couldn't I knock something up with a bunch of mosfets and an Arduino.

    Now I have very little electrical knowledge. I can google my way round Arduino as I've a programming background and I know how to etch etc but actual brain cells containing electronics knowledge tops of around 'don't stick forks in plug sockets' :)

    Keeping that in mine I had a mess and came up with this as a rough idea. The pin connections might not be all spot on but it to demo my idea rather than a technical work piece. This design would give me 1 switch box to have one input (say keyboard) to 3 different devices (i.e. PC, Laptop and Xbox).

    When ARD_P1 is 'on' from the Arduino, USB1 finds its way to USB3. ARD_P2 = USB2 etc

    Presuming that the idea is workable from an electronics point of view, can some one advise on a suitable mosfet which can be switched by logic level Arduino power levels? I know standard peripherals on USB are 500ma max, not like a keyboard or mouse is gonna be pulling that top end I'm sure, but I don't really understand the required volt/amp needs at the gate pin. The way I understand it with a N-Channel mosfet at 0v @ gate there will be no flow between source and drain. apply the right voltage at gate, it will allow flow from source to drain - just like turning on a switch. Any of that theory right?
     
