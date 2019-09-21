Handy links: Official thread Rebrickable page (for buying instructions) Bricklink (for buying parts) I'm mainly doing this build log so that in the years to come, I can occasionally look at this thread and remember the whole adventure of making this build happen - from the first choice of going 'ah sod it, I'll have a work of art to be fond of for a long time', through to deciding where to put it. The odd thing is, I'm not a Star Wars fan! That's not to say I don't like Star Wars (clearly not, otherwise why would I be attempting to make a huge themed Lego model?) and I certainly appreciate the films for what they are, but I'm more interested in their cultural significance and impact. For the record, Rogue One is the best film - I prefer the darker tone and the Star Destroyer features quite prominently in it. I was considering buying the official Lego version 75252 but I was a little disappointed when it was unveiled - I was hoping it would be like the Millenium Falcon 75192 in that there would be a detailed interior. I was already aware of MOCs and was thinking that they actually tend to be more impressive. After a while I gave in to the urge and bought the instructions, then... The model's creator actually has an even larger model (the legendary ISD Tyrant) that he's made, but due to the complexity will not be releasing instructions. A good thing, as I may have tried to build it! To be fair to the chap, it's also his creation and I think he deserves to have it as his own masterpiece; and unless I'm willing to use the dining table as a permanent display surface, I'd have nowhere to put it! The biggest purchasable Lego Star Destroy MOC is the ISD Intimidator, which comes in at five foot long, ~20,000 pieces and ~20kg: however, it lacks interior details and if I can't fit the Tyrant anywhere, there's no way this can either. The instructions are worth buying just to look through. There are 1290 pages which are divided up into eight sections. The quality is equal to that of any flagship Lego set, though there are some helpful additional comments in some places as well as a link to an unlisted Youtube video for one particular difficult bit. The creator really went out of his way to make the model accessible and focussed on using more readily available parts. There's also a sense of humour around the model - if I say 'Eddie Izzard', those in the know will know what I mean. The overall plan is to also have a few little mini scale ships to accompany the model - a few TIE fighters, bombers and Darth Vader's infamous advanced variant, as well as some rebel ships. Trouble is, some of the MOC mini scale ships use rare components, so can't be built at the moment. The funny thing is that if everything were done to scale, a TIE fighter would be half a stud, an X-Wing a whole stud and the Millenium Falcon three studs. I'd love to get a Trench Run or Hoth diorama in too. On a side note - unfortunately I seem to have the world's greasiest hands, which winds my brother up no end when using his iPad (which as a result of his moaning, I try and use as much as possible when I visit him). To this end, I've bought some cotton gloves to keep things grease free - in the past, I simply used to wipe each brick/sub assembly clean with some kitchen roll after putting a model together. STATUS: CONSTRUCTION 20.62% COMPLETE - ON HOLD UNTIL NEW YEAR Kendal Bricks (1000 parts, 69 unique items): Complete Kepes Bricks (858 parts, 26 unique items): Complete SunyLooseBricks (10055 parts, 367 unique items): Complete Bricks -N- Pieces (2305 parts, 221 unique items): Complete Misha's Store (661 parts, 50 unique items): Complete www.budgetbricks.nl (431 parts, 16 unique items): Complete The more eagle eyed/OCD among you may notice the total part count is 15,310 parts, which is different than the image - the model was updated since. Righto, updates will be on an as and when approach... LESSONS LEARNT: 1) Always overorder slightly on small parts in case the supplier miscounts. 2) Lego minifigs can be expensive to buy separately. Be on the lookout for sets that already contain them. 3) Some parts may have marks on or be discoloured - overorder to compensate (in addition to lesson 1).