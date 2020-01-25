  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete Butzi Tibute Porsche Ak MOD by warboy =IEM=

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by warboy, 25 Jan 2020 at 16:27.

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]





    [​IMG][​IMG]







    I'm creating a PC inspired by the Porsche and by the racing world.
    There will be changes to the chassis, with custom loop, custom painting e custom part.



    Hardware Specs:



    Cpu: Intel I5 9600k



    Ram: XPG 32gb D41



    SSD: Intel p600 512gb



    PSU: CoolerMaster V750



    VGA: Msi Gaming Rtx 2080 ventus



    MB: MSI Z390 gaming pro carbon




    Custom Loop:

    WB: Masterliquid maker 240

    Waterblock VGA: ekwb vga

    rad: 360 ekwb se

    Pump: ek xtop revo d5 pwm plexi

    Tank: ek res x3 150 rgb





    I started by disassembling the case and replacing some parts with the chassis



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
     
    To move the motherboard towards the center of the case, I insert reinforcements and cut the mobo tray
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    I continue to reinforce the chassis to create new openings.

    I seem to install roll bars. lol



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
     
    Now I changes the support for the power supply.



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    we verify the spaces and continue the mod. We prepare the top case supports



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Let's cut the frame to create an opening like the hood of a car .



    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]




    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    I worked on the top to give them a racing style look

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    I add aluminum reinforcements to put the power supply in the front



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]

    with an electric motor I want to give movement to a tank as if it were a piston of an engine.



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]


    After painting the chassis, I created the lower plexy panel and I went on to test the "piston tank."



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
     
    then I created the cover for the psu cables with plexyglass.

    [​IMG]



    and after i cut de front panel of the case CoolerMaster Sl600M

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]





    [​IMG]

    I made the support to fix the radiators behind the mobotray



    [​IMG]







    [​IMG]



    and intstall the fans, and join the cables to make them custom-made



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]





    [​IMG]
     
    I took the engine cover of a porsche cayenne and used it to fix the plexiglass



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]

    and now i prepare the hardware [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]





    [​IMG]
     
    and after assembling I airbrushed the other side of the case.
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG].
     
    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]





    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]





    [​IMG]
     
