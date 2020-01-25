I'm creating a PC inspired by the Porsche and by the racing world. There will be changes to the chassis, with custom loop, custom painting e custom part. Hardware Specs: Cpu: Intel I5 9600k Ram: XPG 32gb D41 SSD: Intel p600 512gb PSU: CoolerMaster V750 VGA: Msi Gaming Rtx 2080 ventus MB: MSI Z390 gaming pro carbon Custom Loop: WB: Masterliquid maker 240 Waterblock VGA: ekwb vga rad: 360 ekwb se Pump: ek xtop revo d5 pwm plexi Tank: ek res x3 150 rgb I started by disassembling the case and replacing some parts with the chassis