Can BSOD during boot do damage, or just be a mild annoyance?

I'll get a BSOD once every dozen or so boots (I think somewhere between the first splash screen and the Windows logo). I know exactly why, so that's not the problem - they're all driver-related BSODs and it started after I upgraded motherboard / CPU / RAM, so the solution's a no-brainer. It's rare, will just reboot normally afterwards anyway, and I've no other issues, so I can't be arsed to back up everything, fresh reinstall Windows and hope I didn't forget something. Still, I thought it wise to get opinion on if it could do some sort of damage letting it BSOD like that. My guess is no, and if not then I'll just leave it.