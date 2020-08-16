Can I add another drive, add 2nd W10, move data from other drive and uninstall first W10?

I upgraded motherboard etc. so every now and then I get a driver-related BSOD while booting. Obviously I already have a drive with Windows 10 on it. Rather than limit myself with what to back up on USB (don't wanna upload stuff to clouds, I've seen how that goes) and do a fresh Windows install, would it be possible to: > Add another drive > Install W10 on that and use that as boot (presumably giving a dual boot option of the same OS) > Copy documents and pictures etc. onto the new drive > Then clean uninstall the first drive and now I have two drives and all my important stuff. Or would that cause issues?