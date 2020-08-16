  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Can I add another drive, add 2nd W10, move data from other drive and uninstall first W10?

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by oscy, 16 Aug 2020 at 13:56.

  oscy

    oscy

    Joined:
    22 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    1,007
    Likes Received:
    90
    I upgraded motherboard etc. so every now and then I get a driver-related BSOD while booting.

    Obviously I already have a drive with Windows 10 on it. Rather than limit myself with what to back up on USB (don't wanna upload stuff to clouds, I've seen how that goes) and do a fresh Windows install, would it be possible to:

    > Add another drive

    > Install W10 on that and use that as boot (presumably giving a dual boot option of the same OS)

    > Copy documents and pictures etc. onto the new drive

    > Then clean uninstall the first drive and now I have two drives and all my important stuff.

    Or would that cause issues?
     
    oscy, 16 Aug 2020 at 13:56
  VictorianBloke

    VictorianBloke

    Joined:
    31 Oct 2007
    Posts:
    227
    Likes Received:
    9
    It'd be easier to add the second drive, copy all your stuff over to it then just reinstall win10 on your 1st drive. Cuts down your install time, and no messing with the boot manager.

    If you leave the partitions intact and just point it at drive 1 win10 will still do a fresh install and you'll find a folder called windows.old containing your previous OS files. Useful just in case you forget to copy anything.

    Don't rely on Windows.Old instead of backing up though.
     
    VictorianBloke, 16 Aug 2020 at 14:39
