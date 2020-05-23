  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Cancelling plusnet, 4G broadband instead?

Discussion in 'General' started by GeorgeStorm, 23 May 2020 at 09:53.

  GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Joined:
    16 Dec 2008
    Posts:
    6,415
    Likes Received:
    322
    Hi all,
    Having read this thread I thought I'd look at cancelling plusnet (since we're now paying £31/month for ADSL after the 18month contract ran out or something I can't remember, we were in theory only being here a couple of months after it ran out so I didn't care, obviously things have changed a little)

    However I can't find any emails about my contract/account at all, and can't seemingly can't login, can't do forget my password as none of my emails seem to work, and so last night I was considering just cancelling the DD, which I know isn't really the done thing, but wondered if it might be ok?

    Will try to ring them today but as a general rule I dislike phoning companies at the best of times, let alone when I seemingly have no information about my account other than seeing the DD go every month!

    Assuming I can't get anything sorted without having information such as account details, would just cancelling the DD work? (assuming I'm out of the initial contract and on a rolling one now)

    Thanks,
    George

    Edit:
    As expected they couldn't do anything over the phone without information from me which I don't have, so apparently I can write to them saying I want to cancel, wonders of technology eh.
     
    Last edited: 23 May 2020 at 10:11
    GeorgeStorm, 23 May 2020 at 09:53
    #1
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,849
    Likes Received:
    461
    Isn't the DD payment reference your account no., in some way shape or form?
     
    Jeff Hine, 23 May 2020 at 10:45
    #2
  Flibblebot

    Flibblebot Smile with me

    Joined:
    19 Apr 2005
    Posts:
    4,680
    Likes Received:
    165
    Cancelling the DD isn't the same as cancelling your contract - you're just cancelling the payment, you'll still owe Plusnet money. As Jeff mentioned, the DD reference is probably your contract/customer number, so you could try ringing them and quoting that number to see where you get.

    Failing that, cancelling the DD will probably result in some kind of missive telling you that you've missed a payment - and, hopefully, somewhere on that missive you'll find your customer reference :)
     
    Flibblebot, 23 May 2020 at 12:08
    #3
    IanW and Jeff Hine like this.
  Behemoth

    Behemoth Timelord in training

    Joined:
    1 Nov 2001
    Posts:
    2,654
    Likes Received:
    93
    When I cancelled them years ago I had none of my details. I called them, they asked for the phone number address and post code (and my name) and they sorted it there and then on the phone.
     
    Behemoth, 23 May 2020 at 16:10
    #4
    IanW likes this.
  GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Joined:
    16 Dec 2008
    Posts:
    6,415
    Likes Received:
    322
    Yeah if I'd known the phone number I think I could have got it sorted but we've never had a phone connected so I've no idea what it is hah!
     
    GeorgeStorm, 23 May 2020 at 17:29
    #5
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,849
    Likes Received:
    461
    Never hurts to have a (burner) landline device in a cupboard, somewhere... plug it into the socket & call/'prank' a known/easily remembered mobile no. - the landline no. will appear.

    Should also be on any paper bill you get...
     
    Jeff Hine, 23 May 2020 at 17:34
    #6
    wolfticket likes this.
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,929
    Likes Received:
    408
    I odn't get a paper bill, for anything these days, as its just so wasteful!
     
    Bloody_Pete, 23 May 2020 at 18:21
    #7
  GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Joined:
    16 Dec 2008
    Posts:
    6,415
    Likes Received:
    322
    Yeah only time I get paper bills is by accident/something rare I didn't even realise existed hah.
    Going to try again tomorrow to see if I can get this sorted, otherwise will write them a letter to post on Tuesday probably!

    Sky deal at £20 a month for 4g is too tempting not to give a go.
     
    GeorgeStorm, 23 May 2020 at 18:29
    #8
  GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Joined:
    16 Dec 2008
    Posts:
    6,415
    Likes Received:
    322
    So managed to get through to them today with a combination of payment details etc.
    Turns out I remembered part of my username and they had my email as .com instead of .co.uk!

    So they've offered a £17.99/month for ADSL, with potential to upgrade to fibre when we move at £21.99 I think it was.

    But I'm still tempted to try the Sky 4G deal at £20 a month, thought I'd get some opinions though.

    4G should be higher upload than both, and higher download than ADSL, potentially slower download than fibre but not by a huge amount?
     
    GeorgeStorm, 26 May 2020 at 13:12
    #9
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,929
    Likes Received:
    408
    Depends where you live. For me, in the centre of Bristol in peak student times the 4G slows to a crawl! So it's not always the best solution.
     
    Bloody_Pete, 26 May 2020 at 13:23
    #10
  Mister_Tad

    Mister_Tad Super Moderator Super Moderator

    Joined:
    27 Dec 2002
    Posts:
    12,625
    Likes Received:
    978
    4G is also massively dependant on the receiving hardware and placement thereof.

    Like using EE's bundled router in the wrong place I could get 5Mbit down, and using my own Huawei B525 in the right place, 120Mbit.

    The speed estimates from the networks are nigh on useless - will only really tell you if you will or won't be able to get a serviceable signal, no more. Unfortunately the only way to really know is to try it, so make sure you have recourse if you're not happy with the service early on if you go for 4G.

    I did create a thread with all of my ups and downs of switching from ropey ADSL to 4G, can't seem to find the right search terms for it atm though.

    EDIT: Found it, might be something of use here - https://forums.bit-tech.net/index.p...nd-tribulations-of-wireless-broadband.341972/
     
    Mister_Tad, 26 May 2020 at 14:05
    #11

