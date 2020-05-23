So managed to get through to them today with a combination of payment details etc.

Turns out I remembered part of my username and they had my email as .com instead of .co.uk!



So they've offered a £17.99/month for ADSL, with potential to upgrade to fibre when we move at £21.99 I think it was.



But I'm still tempted to try the Sky 4G deal at £20 a month, thought I'd get some opinions though.



4G should be higher upload than both, and higher download than ADSL, potentially slower download than fibre but not by a huge amount?

