Other Cancelling plusnet

Discussion in 'General' started by GeorgeStorm, 23 May 2020 at 09:53.

  1. GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Joined:
    16 Dec 2008
    Posts:
    6,411
    Likes Received:
    322
    Hi all,
    Having read this thread I thought I'd look at cancelling plusnet (since we're now paying £31/month for ADSL after the 18month contract ran out or something I can't remember, we were in theory only being here a couple of months after it ran out so I didn't care, obviously things have changed a little)

    However I can't find any emails about my contract/account at all, and can't seemingly can't login, can't do forget my password as none of my emails seem to work, and so last night I was considering just cancelling the DD, which I know isn't really the done thing, but wondered if it might be ok?

    Will try to ring them today but as a general rule I dislike phoning companies at the best of times, let alone when I seemingly have no information about my account other than seeing the DD go every month!

    Assuming I can't get anything sorted without having information such as account details, would just cancelling the DD work? (assuming I'm out of the initial contract and on a rolling one now)

    Thanks,
    George

    Edit:
    As expected they couldn't do anything over the phone without information from me which I don't have, so apparently I can write to them saying I want to cancel, wonders of technology eh.
     
    Last edited: 23 May 2020 at 10:11
    GeorgeStorm, 23 May 2020 at 09:53
    #1

