My mother's in a funny situation, right. It's not unheard-of. Basically she switched energy providers, and fell through the cracks, and neither the former provider nor the upcoming provider would ever accept her as a customer. She tried repeatedly to pay either company, contacted them several times by phone and in writing (as much to cover herself legally as anything). This has been the situation for - honestly - decades now. Legally they can't backdate more than a fairly small amount of that, and I think she's covered herself quite well by attempting to find a way to pay them, in writing. But ethically, where does she stand? Does she have to keep reattempting on a regular basis forever? She can't move out. She can't switch provider. The grid doesn't seem to think she exists. But the electricity still works. My response, while I lived there, was simply to run F@H on as many machines as possible. May as well turn the free power into cancer cures, right? But now what? And on a technical level, what can she do to get out of this hole? And is any possible solution likely to land her with a huge bill? I read online that there's legal precedent forbidding providers from backdating more than a certain amount, but I don't know how doggedly the providers might try to push against that and charge her more if she managed to draw attention to it again. I can't imagine what would happen if she moved out and someone else took over the property. Free energy forever? Bafflingly huge bills? Duplicate bills?