Other Can't pay anyone for the electricity - what would you do?

Discussion in 'General' started by boiled_elephant, 18 May 2020 at 19:21.

  1. boiled_elephant

    boiled_elephant

    Joined:
    14 Jul 2004
    Posts:
    6,065
    Likes Received:
    515
    My mother's in a funny situation, right. It's not unheard-of. Basically she switched energy providers, and fell through the cracks, and neither the former provider nor the upcoming provider would ever accept her as a customer.

    She tried repeatedly to pay either company, contacted them several times by phone and in writing (as much to cover herself legally as anything).

    This has been the situation for - honestly - decades now.

    Legally they can't backdate more than a fairly small amount of that, and I think she's covered herself quite well by attempting to find a way to pay them, in writing. But ethically, where does she stand? Does she have to keep reattempting on a regular basis forever? She can't move out. She can't switch provider. The grid doesn't seem to think she exists. But the electricity still works.

    My response, while I lived there, was simply to run F@H on as many machines as possible. May as well turn the free power into cancer cures, right?

    But now what?

    And on a technical level, what can she do to get out of this hole?

    And is any possible solution likely to land her with a huge bill? I read online that there's legal precedent forbidding providers from backdating more than a certain amount, but I don't know how doggedly the providers might try to push against that and charge her more if she managed to draw attention to it again.

    I can't imagine what would happen if she moved out and someone else took over the property. Free energy forever? Bafflingly huge bills? Duplicate bills?

    :eyebrow:
     
    boiled_elephant, 18 May 2020 at 19:21
    #1
  2. fix-the-spade

    fix-the-spade

    Joined:
    4 Jul 2011
    Posts:
    4,040
    Likes Received:
    511
    My Godparents had that exact situation with their water. They kept trying to find someone to pay the bills to and kept getting told they weren't customers/couldn't become customers without a previous bill/didn't exist etc. It didn't get resolved until they moved out of the house after 20+ years when they notified Yorkshire Water of their change of address. At that point Yorkshire Water lost it's **** for a couple of months and investigated them, then agreed to waive the presumably enormous water bill for a nominal fee of a couple of hundred pounds. The people who bought the house signed up and got their bills as normal.

    Frankly I have no idea what your mum should do, but it's definitely good to keep as much proof as possible that she is at least trying to pay someone.
     
    fix-the-spade, 18 May 2020 at 19:35
    #2
  3. Mr_Mistoffelees

    Mr_Mistoffelees

    Joined:
    26 Aug 2014
    Posts:
    2,410
    Likes Received:
    688
    Might be worth having a word with someone at Ofgem.
     
    Mr_Mistoffelees, 18 May 2020 at 20:09
    #3
  4. Pete J

    Pete J

    Joined:
    28 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    5,695
    Likes Received:
    537
    I think you're right to worry about it, but what's made you choose now? Just curious :happy:
     
    Pete J, 18 May 2020 at 20:14
    #4
  5. goldstar0011

    goldstar0011

    Joined:
    2 Sep 2007
    Posts:
    3,244
    Likes Received:
    204
    Fit fake solar panels and pretend all is ok.........

    But a more constructive suggestion, keep making some effort, put money aside each month and don't worry too much
     
    goldstar0011, 18 May 2020 at 20:19
    #5
  6. Spraduke

    Spraduke

    Joined:
    23 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    386
    Likes Received:
    35
    https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/consumers/...gy-bills/energy-backbilling-guide-your-rights

    Ofgem seems clear, if its more than 12months ago its on the energy companies head unless you've been obstructive.

    Morally you should probably correct the error but lets be realistic, for most of these companies your bill is a teeeny tiny weeny itsstty bitttssy small bit of their income.

    It would cost them more in admin to sort out than its costing them so enjoy the free elecy.
     
    Spraduke, 18 May 2020 at 22:28
    #6

