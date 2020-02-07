So I'm after a Pixel 4. Current provider (O2) do not offer it directly, so I have a look at carfraud warewhores website. Select pixel 4, 128gb, black, add in my existing phone for £85 trade-in, select a contract deal, skip extras, continue to basket, basket empty. Hmmmm Select phone, select terrific, select case in extras, continue to basket, basket only has case in it. Go back, select phone, select different "best seller" tariff, skip extras as I already have the case in basket, go to basket, it's just the case. AGAIN! So I start an online chat with Darren, Daryl? Someone, allegedly not a bot. Sonic tell them the problem, they don't seem concerned their website is ****ed, but they can help me and sort a deal out. Great. Offered 2 deals, online only deals (I'd mentioned about going into a store to sort the phone trade in), have a look around elsewhere quickly, crunch some numbers, take the more upfront, less monthly one for lower total cost. "Oh I'm sorry, that's not available online anymore. I can get one of the team to call you" Ok. Fine. Let's do this over the phone then. Give my full name and number. "Oh by the way, the callback will be in the next 48 hours"..... ￼ Nope. No. No ****ing way. Shenanigans. SHENANIGANS!!! Is their website a sham, just to get people's details and get them on the phone or in store? Absolute ****ing bull **** waste of time.