Rant Carphone Warehouse Shysters

Discussion in 'General' started by The_Crapman, 7 Feb 2020 at 17:29.

    So I'm after a Pixel 4. Current provider (O2) do not offer it directly, so I have a look at carfraud warewhores website. Select pixel 4, 128gb, black, add in my existing phone for £85 trade-in, select a contract deal, skip extras, continue to basket, basket empty. Hmmmm

    Select phone, select terrific, select case in extras, continue to basket, basket only has case in it.:rollingeyes:

    Go back, select phone, select different "best seller" tariff, skip extras as I already have the case in basket, go to basket, it's just the case. AGAIN! :wallbash: :eyebrow:

    So I start an online chat with Darren, Daryl? Someone, allegedly not a bot. Sonic tell them the problem, they don't seem concerned their website is ****ed, but they can help me and sort a deal out. Great. Offered 2 deals, online only deals (I'd mentioned about going into a store to sort the phone trade in), have a look around elsewhere quickly, crunch some numbers, take the more upfront, less monthly one for lower total cost.

    "Oh I'm sorry, that's not available online anymore. I can get one of the team to call you" :duh::rollingeyes: Ok. Fine. Let's do this over the phone then. Give my full name and number. "Oh by the way, the callback will be in the next 48 hours".....

    :blah: :blah: :blah::eyebrow: :nono:

    Nope. No. No ****ing way. Shenanigans. SHENANIGANS!!! Is their website a sham, just to get people's details and get them on the phone or in store? Absolute ****ing bull **** waste of time.
     
