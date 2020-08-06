The Back Story: I currently have the ubiquitous O11 Dynamic lightly modded to have 3 vertical gpu's cooled by a 280 up top and a 360 on the side. They do alright with perfect airflow buy my aesthetic mods choke to much air and coolant temps can reach mid 40's while rendering. So my search began for something with more capacity and airflow. I looked at the Spectre 2.0, Eris Evo, Enyo, Barrowch, Yuel Beast Atlas, Level 20 XT and HT, and many others without being entirely satisfied. I toyed with scratch building a bit but then found the 909EK and thought it was perfect and ordered it pretty much right away. After a month with no shipping in sight I explored scratch designs again and this current design evolved. After six weeks and another back order delay I canceled my 909EK and went all in on this design. The Case Design: One of the biggest problems with the other cases was their sizes and they are right hand cases (except the 909EK which is why I liked it). This one is compact (about 1'x1'x2') and able to sit on the left side of my desk. Some elements are not complete. Mostly fasteners. But cable management is going to be a major design element but I'm keeping that secret till the end (mostly in case it becomes too complicated to implement). I have a crazy amount of cad time in this thing. I've started over in fusion many times because a design flaw early on would require so much work to fix the time lines would get really messy. Materials: The frame is 1/8" and 3/8" aluminum. I'm aiming for a brushed looked. I think polished would not look good. The motherboard tray/distro plate is 18mm and 9mm acrylic. Components: **rendered components are just place holders for modeling** MSI X570 Godlike AMD 3900x Nvidia 2070super x 3 EK 420CE Radiator x 2 EK D5 Pump x 2 Corsair 140mm Fans (TBD) Corsair HX1000i PSU Status at time of 1st post: Most materials and parts are sourced. Right now I'm upping my CNC game and making test cuts on wood to verify fit. I'm nearing the point I have to take down my current system to cannibalize it leaving me with just my laptop. So time frame should be fairly quick. I'm hoping to be 90% done with a working system in just a few weeks with some final touch ups and accessories some time later. Big thanks to Alex and his channel for giving his time and knowledge.