Prototype Rv01 The main idea of the project is to insert the liquid refrigeration giving it a unique touch and car tunning type always reserving the essence of a Muscle Mustang Shelby car that I love. Since the budget managed by me is very limited to not having external support for the important parts of Hardware and Watercooling this project is going to take a slower course. Wait patiently XSPC RAdiator 280 Barrow Waterblock Black and Filter Spec: Motherboard: Strix x99 - CPU: Intel Core i7 5820k Ram: PNY anarchy 32GB DDR4 2666 mhz Without further ado, let us move on to what matters. The modding Wait ... first remove the cat from the box .. Now if we continue.. okay.. Well ... I have to make a new methacrylate panel, because the original can not be soldered or modified Reason: because the case had a very ugly blow. Always protect yourself, even without equipment, you have to do it anyway Result I did not pass the Gravity Resistance Test. The supports were poorly implanted. Second Chance, we already learned the lesson Now Yeah! Let's work for the case but the cat again .. ATTACK! PSU cover!! REPAIR BRICKS ///It's so bright that it mows my eyes Finalized ///How sexy Let's go for more