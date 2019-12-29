  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Case Corsair 730t FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 Theme - PIMx99

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Zerous12, 18 Jun 2017.

    [​IMG]

    Prototype Rv01

    [​IMG]

    The main idea of the project is to insert the liquid refrigeration giving it a unique touch and car tunning type always reserving the essence of a Muscle Mustang Shelby car that I love.


    Since the budget managed by me is very limited to not having external support for the important parts of Hardware and Watercooling this project is going to take a slower course.

    Wait patiently :p



    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    XSPC RAdiator 280
    [​IMG]

    Barrow Waterblock Black and Filter

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]


    Spec: Motherboard: Strix x99 -
    CPU: Intel Core i7 5820k
    Ram: PNY anarchy 32GB DDR4 2666 mhz

    [​IMG]

    Without further ado, let us move on to what matters. The modding

    Wait ... first remove the cat from the box ..

    [​IMG]

    Now if we continue..


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    okay..

    Well ... I have to make a new methacrylate panel, because the original can not be soldered or modified

    Reason: because the case had a very ugly blow.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Always protect yourself, even without equipment, you have to do it anyway
    [​IMG]


    Result
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    I did not pass the Gravity Resistance Test. The supports were poorly implanted. :waah:

    [​IMG]

    Second Chance, we already learned the lesson :wallbash:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Now Yeah!:rock:
    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Let's work for the case but the cat again .. ATTACK!

    [​IMG]

    PSU cover!!

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    REPAIR BRICKS

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    ///It's so bright that it mows my eyes
    [​IMG]

    Finalized
    [​IMG]
    ///How sexy
    [​IMG]

    Let's go for more
     
    Let's continue.

    [​IMG]

    Sandblasting.

    Thank you Hydrosa for Existing in Paraguay xD

    [​IMG]

    Reinforcement of corners. The Corsair 730t does not bring you even though you need it more than the Corsair 760t
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Support for reservoirs
    [​IMG]

    Paint partially or oxidize everything xD

    [​IMG]


    GPU Vertical bracket
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Prototype panel RV01 tempered glass

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Installation of the support for the left panel of tempered glass
    [​IMG]

    Support for the Reinforced panel

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
    Same steps of briquetting

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    The Tempered Glass arrived!

    Thanks Templex! :thumb:

    [​IMG]





    [​IMG]
    Here is the key
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Presentation


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Cut unnecessary parts

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    I get the front panel at last! :rock:

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    ///I do not late much and I already mount it to see how it is haha

    [​IMG]
     
    Front cover


    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    The parts go to HYDROSA Paint Shop to put it luxury

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Let's continue with the left panel while we wait for the parts

    [​IMG]

    OBS: Has half perforations to generate space for adhesives

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
     
    The parts arrived !!

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
     
    We solve some unforeseen errors
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Yes now! To the paint shop!!
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Now a photo session. Sorry for my bad camera :(

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    I was already missing something xD

    [​IMG]


    backlight Bracket GPU
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Well already arrived the adhesive, the primer and the rubber painting

    [​IMG]


    We work by tempered glass to leave a special paint mark well known in the world of motorsport, remember those black stripes of the windshield? For that is !!
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    Unfortunately it is very toxic so wear latex masks and gloves
    [​IMG]


    Check that there is no dirt
    [​IMG]
    Drying is carried out and a temperature of approx. 55 ° C is obtained for a rapid drying of 2 minutes with an ambient temperature of 22 ° C
    [​IMG]


    We paint the most delicate part first. Where are the numbers

    PBS: if you ask what it means, it's only my birth year 1991 but otherwise ordered haha
    [​IMG]

    Hand painted, this is subject to failure
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    Also the panel with which it will adhere

    [​IMG]

    We introduce..



    [​IMG]

    We caught
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    :D

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Finally my order arrives for more parts of PerformancePcs


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    While it remains so.

    [​IMG]
    As soon as I have Updates I upload it!

    Thanks for stopping by this place.:D
     
    Hello people !!

    I am sorry for the delay with the updates, but these months have been difficult for me to overcome due to the lack of time.

    As you already know, the model is an art and you must take it with patience and freshness to add new ideas to the project.

    No more excuses, more news, more information possible in the registry in the shortest possible time!

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Fan Grill Shelby MOD
    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    Thanks to FAST PC Informática and CyT Intelligent for Support


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Hello people!

    I bring an injection of updates!

    I am very sorry for not being able to update them less frequently, 2018 was a bad year for me, so much that I could not get the GTX 1080Ti because of its high cost and that is why I delay the registration too long , but be assured that it is the only place where you will see this project finish!

    Without any more preambles!

    [​IMG]

    More parts of the WCC arrived
    [​IMG]

    Copper pipes T - 41

    [​IMG]


    A wash before starting.

    Don't worry, it has black paint with hydrostatics and red polyester paint with three layers of varnish
    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    Beautiful packs of Phanteks HALO

    [​IMG] [​IMG]
    EK PE240 Radiator
    [​IMG]

    Fold, try, fail, keep bending until it looks good.
    [​IMG]
    First curves finished.
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Copper pipes ready for a black paint.
    [​IMG]


    EVGA RTX 2080 !!

    Water block EVGA HYDROCOPPER 2080 got!
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    Of course there could be more failed attempts.
    [​IMG]
    - Again!
    [​IMG]
    It warms until it becomes purple, after cooling it, we fold very carefully
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Background paint to fill in any type of scratches or damage

    [​IMG]

    and ready!
    [​IMG]


    While the paint dries, make corrections of wires in the alphacool pump that came with a problem in the pin outputs

    [​IMG]


    Rear LED lights for I / O and GPU
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Once assembled everything ...

    It looks like this!
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]
    Its alive!
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    is 90% finished

    There is still work on the details on the side panels, PCI cover, Bay cover, and a detail on the PSU cover that you will see below.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    This is Version 2.0 of the first fan grill

    The main idea does not only change the design to be less obstructive and release it so they can have it
    https://grabcad.com/library/fan-grill-shelby-rv02-140-mm-1

    This is the list of all the parts of the Loop
    https://mega.nz/#!fhkChQzY!hlNOEnqWi-FePimjHV4wz8PQkbDeXzafok_z-9TVof4

    Thank you for visiting this registry.

    See you the new year with more updates!
     
    Thanks for comment!

    And I found it a bit strange since I did not resort to putting it as people would normally do, the idea was born when I put a sketch of the prototype in a forum to feed me more ideas to the project so someone commented about: why not put it to 60 degrees of inclination since you will not use the bays?

    and there you have it haha

    I also doubted the way to purge the system of the bubbles, but it is solved by loading a reservoir first, and emptying the other making the effect of suction, it is a process that should take me only 10min, it takes me more than an hour, I plan to solve this problem including a vacuum valve in the return of the EK radiator to return the bubbles outside the system and not modify the entire loop path, but I think this is already out of the register, but any news will be published in the modding sector at the end.

    Happy new year to everyone ~!
     
