  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other CEX voucher and GPU?

Discussion in 'General' started by silk186, 16 Aug 2020 at 15:04.

  1. silk186

    silk186 Derp

    Joined:
    1 Dec 2014
    Posts:
    1,809
    Likes Received:
    121
    I'm selling a few things to CEX because they all old and it's easier.
    • Apple iPhone 7 128GB Black - £130.00 / £157.00
    • Apple MacBook Air 6,2/i5-4250U/4GB Ram/256GB SSD/13" - £290.00 / £350.00
    I'm also planning on upgrading to a 2060 when the 3xxx cards drop. Would I be better off taking the trade-in value and getting a 2060 from CEX later, or take cash and buy from someone upgrading here? I don't want deal with selling these on eBay and GAME said they don't want any more iPhone 7. I went to ask a few questions yesterday, my first time going into a CEX.
     
    silk186, 16 Aug 2020 at 15:04
    #1
  2. David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    14,282
    Likes Received:
    2,916
    I think CEX are a bit on the expensive side for GPUs, but you lose a significant amount of your trade-in if you opt for money instead of their in-store credit. Basically, if you're intent on selling to them, you're kinda tied to buying from them, if you don't want to take a hit.
     
    David, 16 Aug 2020 at 15:42
    #2
Tags:

Share This Page