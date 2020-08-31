Hello all, I've got an overclocked i5-6500 running at 4.2Ghz with a 133FCLK, 2 x 16GB of G.Skill Trident Z DDR4 running at 3546Mhz, GTX 1060 6Gb, all on an Asrock Fatal1ty Gaming K6 motherboard. I ran a Cinebench R20 test, to see how things are, I thought the system was running pretty good when playing games, XPlane 11 runs 60fps with most things maxed out. Temps are pretty good with around 60 degrees whilst running Cinebench. Well imagine the look on my face when the Cinebench results came back slightly slower than a stock 6500? =/ So obviously I must be doing something wrong somewhere! NOTE: I did close all programs before running the test. Anyone got any ideas?