Hi guys, now I'm really going against my normal code of practice here even considering this but bare with me haha... Basically, I'm putting together a budget hackintosh second hand build to replace my 2008 macbook... In short I've done pretty well here, I managed to get a i5 8400, Asus matx, 8gb ram, 240gb ssd, mini case and psu for £195... My mate has given me a MSI GTX770 2GB for the cost of postage which is natively supported so ideal for the usage... Now the issue is the GTX770 requires 600w 42A and the mini pc case has a silly 280w tiny psu, so it'd require me new case/psu in order to use it... I've seen these Xclio/CiT 700w 80 plus psu pop up for £30 posted and appears to be the same product whichever branding... I really don't want to spend £75-100 on a known brand psu just for this as I'll already be buying a cheap £30-50 case so the new psu will fit... I keep trying to justify it to myself to buy a decent psu as in the future I can obviously go 16gb ram, rx580 or 5780xt (mac support and dual boot windows gaming) but by the time I do all that including a trusted brand psu and case I could of just bought a brand new b450m or b550m from new with a 3100 for around £40-60 extra total buiod cost so I'm very unsure if I should even buy this rig in the first place... Would a i5 8400 smash a ryzen 3 3100 being that the i5 is a 6 core? I'm trying to just leave this as a hackintosh that's going to not slow down for a long long time and do what I want it to do with the bonus in the future of another ati card second hand one day if its cheap but I don't think £130 on case+psu can really justify? So are these cheap psu's death traps or OK? Google tells me they're an oem in certain brands but I also have heard the rail can barely support the load and causes restarts? If anyone has one going cheap in the UK give me a message as second hand is ideal for this build! EDIT: SOLVED! Kept for historical purposes! I'm going to leave it, I don't think I can risk it knowing my luck it'll be a nightmare and i've always steered clear, I mainly was only mildly considering it due to the gtx770 requiring so much power but apparently it should be fine on a lower wattage psu and it was probably due to rail tech/amperage being crap back when it was made and needing a big psu to do that vs now.