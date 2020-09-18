  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

PSU CiT/XClio crap psu's - solved

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by keef247, 18 Sep 2020 at 09:50.

  keef247

    keef247

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2006
    Posts:
    864
    Likes Received:
    4
    Hi guys, now I'm really going against my normal code of practice here even considering this but bare with me haha...
    Basically, I'm putting together a budget hackintosh second hand build to replace my 2008 macbook...
    In short I've done pretty well here, I managed to get a i5 8400, Asus matx, 8gb ram, 240gb ssd, mini case and psu for £195... My mate has given me a MSI GTX770 2GB for the cost of postage which is natively supported so ideal for the usage...

    Now the issue is the GTX770 requires 600w 42A :( and the mini pc case has a silly 280w tiny psu, so it'd require me new case/psu in order to use it...

    I've seen these Xclio/CiT 700w 80 plus psu pop up for £30 posted and appears to be the same product whichever branding...

    I really don't want to spend £75-100 on a known brand psu just for this as I'll already be buying a cheap £30-50 case so the new psu will fit...

    I keep trying to justify it to myself to buy a decent psu as in the future I can obviously go 16gb ram, rx580 or 5780xt (mac support and dual boot windows gaming) but by the time I do all that including a trusted brand psu and case I could of just bought a brand new b450m or b550m from new with a 3100 for around £40-60 extra total buiod cost so I'm very unsure if I should even buy this rig in the first place...

    Would a i5 8400 smash a ryzen 3 3100 being that the i5 is a 6 core?

    I'm trying to just leave this as a hackintosh that's going to not slow down for a long long time and do what I want it to do with the bonus in the future of another ati card second hand one day if its cheap but I don't think £130 on case+psu can really justify?

    So are these cheap psu's death traps or OK? Google tells me they're an oem in certain brands but I also have heard the rail can barely support the load and causes restarts?

    If anyone has one going cheap in the UK give me a message as second hand is ideal for this build!

    EDIT: SOLVED! Kept for historical purposes!

    I'm going to leave it, I don't think I can risk it knowing my luck it'll be a nightmare and i've always steered clear, I mainly was only mildly considering it due to the gtx770 requiring so much power but apparently it should be fine on a lower wattage psu and it was probably due to rail tech/amperage being crap back when it was made and needing a big psu to do that vs now.
     
    Last edited: 18 Sep 2020 at 11:18
    keef247, 18 Sep 2020 at 09:50
    #1
  Midlight

    Midlight

    Joined:
    6 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    35
    Likes Received:
    37
    I have had a CiT case before with the included PSU and it worked fine for about 5 years. Never really pushed it hard, maybe 50-60% of rated output, and never had any issues.
     
    Midlight, 18 Sep 2020 at 10:20
    #2
    keef247 likes this.
  keef247

    keef247

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2006
    Posts:
    864
    Likes Received:
    4
    Cheers for the info, I think I'm going to leave it, I don't think I can risk it knowing my luck it'll be a nightmare and i've always steered clear, I mainly was only mildly considering it due to the gtx770 requiring so much power but apparently it should be fine on a lower wattage psu and it was probably due to rail tech/amperage being crap back when it was made and needing a big psu to do that vs now.
     
    keef247, 18 Sep 2020 at 10:31
    #3
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    7,387
    Likes Received:
    548
    Just a FYI, even if you get an answer quickly, doin't remove your post. You never know if someone else has the same question...
     
    Bloody_Pete, 18 Sep 2020 at 10:45
    #4
    adidan likes this.
  keef247

    keef247

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2006
    Posts:
    864
    Likes Received:
    4
    restored it to former glory so now it can be historical :)
     
    keef247, 18 Sep 2020 at 10:54
    #5
    adidan, Arboreal and Bloody_Pete like this.

