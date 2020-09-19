  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'General' started by CrapBag, 19 Sep 2020 at 19:25.

    I recently bought myself an insignia and although it was ten years old it was virtually immaculate.

    It wasn't until a little while after that I did find quite a few stone chips on the front bumper and so minor marks on the rear bumper from little bumps. I reckon the detailer used a coloured polish to cover these.

    Anyway my idea of cleaning a car was to wash it with a sponge and shampoo, rinse and then chamoi. Clean the insides and use back to black for the black trim. Every few months it would get polished with autoglym.

    I know things have changed now and if like to buy some decent products and I definitely want some decent detailing brushes and possibly some sort of snow foam.

    So what products should I look at getting?
     
    CrapBag, 19 Sep 2020 at 19:25
