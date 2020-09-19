I recently bought myself an insignia and although it was ten years old it was virtually immaculate. It wasn't until a little while after that I did find quite a few stone chips on the front bumper and so minor marks on the rear bumper from little bumps. I reckon the detailer used a coloured polish to cover these. Anyway my idea of cleaning a car was to wash it with a sponge and shampoo, rinse and then chamoi. Clean the insides and use back to black for the black trim. Every few months it would get polished with autoglym. I know things have changed now and if like to buy some decent products and I definitely want some decent detailing brushes and possibly some sort of snow foam. So what products should I look at getting?