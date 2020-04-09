  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Education Coding resources for kids

Discussion in 'General' started by Risky, 9 Apr 2020 at 10:37.

  Risky

    Risky

    10 Sep 2001
    4,182
    74
    I have three kids at home 6, 9 and 12. The eldest has a far bit of schoolwork in term time but the second could do with some things to do and is kinda good at anything involving learning but is a bit bored at the moment.

    The have played with Scratch in the past but I'm looking for some alternatives, ideally something that might lead them on to better stuff in the future. If there is a clear route through it as opposed to "here's the manual" it would be more likely to stick.

    Fwiw I learned to code as a kid with BBC basic and later worked for years in VBA/SQL development and have hacked up some bad HTML and PHP, but I'm a novice on python and java which seems to be the new world.

    Any suggestions that you've used of know of first hand?
     
    9 Apr 2020 at 10:37
  Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree

    4 Dec 2007
    13,356
    2,401
    9 Apr 2020 at 10:42
