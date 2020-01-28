Computer Repair Shops - Is it a dead industry?

Good evening folks, after a little advice / personal opinions. I've been self employed now for quite a few years, doing builds, upgrades, repairs etc. There's an IT shop in my village..however he's never open, when he is open hes open from 2pm onwards, hasn't got a clue about new hardware, gaming PC's or laptop repairs. An empty shop has come up for rent, circa £450 a month, I currently work from an office at home, i've been considering it as it'll be a place people can just call in, downside is if I have to do a call out the shop will have to be closed. Are local PC repair shops dead? Should I just continue doing what I'm doing from my office at home. My health took a big hit a few years ago when i got diagnosed with RA, I couldn't have a physical job as my body won't allow it. Any advice appreciated.