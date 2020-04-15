Yo! Time for something non-Corona related from my end (finally). I'm trying to connect a laptop to an Acer Predator XB271HU and a Dell U2410 in order to extend the screen. I was hoping to go to the Acer via DP, but to share this with my gaming machine, so I started looking for some kind of splitter or hub. The Acer only has 1x DP and 1x HDMI but the Dell has heaps of ports, incl 1x DP and 1x HDMI spare. I did see these hubs (or similar) - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Adapter-MO...mi+splitter&qid=1586948958&s=computers&sr=1-4 - which I thought I could then pair with one of these on the Acer's input - https://www.amazon.co.uk/LINDY-Port-Manual-DisplayPort-Switch/dp/B00ZK2S71W - to switch between laptop and gaming PC. However, it also looked like there wasn't much choice re: DP-outputting hubs unless I use an MST one, without the multiple additional ports the normal ones come with, which leaves outputting over two HDMI leads. I don't think this will be too much of an issue as it looks like the Acer supports 1440p/60Hz over HDMI which is fine as it's not going to be gaming. I was therefore going to ask if this is the best solution, or whether anyone knows of something more elegant or useful (to get the most out of the available ports/screens/bandwidth) or even something cheaper that does the same. Also, does using any of this (especially the DP switch) in the connection chain affect the G-Sync efficiency from the gaming PC to the Acer screen? Thanks in advance!