Other Corona virus daily routine

Discussion in 'General' started by Pete J, 27 Mar 2020 at 08:00.

  1. Pete J

    Pete J

    How are people's daily routines being affected? Give us a rundown!

    I'm not going to lie, I'm kind of enjoying it. Here's my routine:

    0400: Wake up, if I haven't already done so.
    0400-0430: Breakfast: Sometimes I do a bit of work whilst eating, otherwise just general internet browsing.
    0430-0600: Maybe some more work, dealing with any paperwork, Lego sorting/building.
    0600-0700: An hour on the cross trainer in the garage whilst watching half a film (typically something high adrenaline, like Marvel) on the tablet.
    0700-0730ish: Recovery, changing into my dressing gown and some food - only a little though! I'm a bit disgusting and don't shower as it would send me to sleep!
    0730-1200ish: Working, internet browsing, grazing,
    1200-1300ish: Lunch (usually cooked in the oven), maybe chipping away at work and just internet browsing. Might watch 20 minutes of something on Netflix (currently watching Black Lagoon).
    1300ish-1430,1530ish: A bit of gardening - aided with a bottle of Henry Weston's oak aged cider. At some point I need to do a little housework, but I'm quite tidy anyway, so no real need.
    1530ish-1900ish: More work, internet browsing, grazing, calling friends and family to see how they're doing.
    1900ish-2000,2030ish: Shower, supper and watching something, or some gaming, or some Lego time.
    2030ish: Bed!

    Once or twice a week I'll pop out after the hour on the cross trainer to go shopping, which takes me an hour.

    I'm glad for the structure - otherwise I might end up nocturnal.

    EDIT: Probably obvious, but the engineering company I work for has instigated working from home unless business critical.
     
    Pete J, 27 Mar 2020 at 08:00
  2. liratheal

    liratheal

    I'm still rocking the 9-5 from home, so my daily routine hasn't changed. Except that I'm wearing less shirts, and more slippers/house shoes.

    6-6:30 is getting up and human washing.
    7-8, which would normally be driving time is now staring at the computer.
    8-16:00 is work. Although other stuff gets done too because.. Working from home.
    16-17:00 is maybe work, most likely mo' 'tube browsing
    17-18/18:30 is debating eats and cooking said eats
    19:30-21:00 is most likely TV show watching.
    21:00 is mo' human cleaning. Teeth and the like. Depends whether dishwasher needs emptying.
    21:30-23:00 phone internet, 'cause it's different, and then sleep.

    Saturday is slightly delayed, with hoovering and dusting instead of the first bit of work, then internet and any "loud" project work. Because making noise on Sunday is, apparently, verboten.

    Sunday is games/reading/music/lying on the floor face down screaming/cake/quiet project work like soldering.

    I'm both envious and not of people who're not having to do ****.

    On the one hand, they probably aren't getting paid. On the other hand, they don't have to do anything.
     
    liratheal, 27 Mar 2020 at 08:04
  3. spolsh

    spolsh

    So far it's a bit like being unemployed for me, minus the evidence of looking for work for 8 hours each day bit anyway.
     
    spolsh, 27 Mar 2020 at 09:35
  4. wuyanxu

    wuyanxu

    I usually do 7:15 to ~16:00 at work. 6:30 leave house, 5:00 get back.

    Now it's:
    ~6:30 get up, dress toddler and myself, morning stuff
    ~7:00 sit at breakfast table, look after toddler while my wife has a lay-in. Laptop at the table to respond to messages and look as though I've started work ;)
    ~7:30 wife comes down to take over I escape into study to do actual work
    ~12:00 comes out for lunch
    ~16:00 finish work. Take the dog toddler out for a walk.
    Rest is all as normal.

    So far, I'm liking working from home, saves loads of time from my commute, more time with my son. I also get more work done and less distractions from colleagues.
     
    wuyanxu, 27 Mar 2020 at 10:20
  5. mrlongbeard

    mrlongbeard

    Same as before the 'outbreak'
    - Wake up
    - Work
    - Try to sleep
     
    mrlongbeard, 27 Mar 2020 at 10:35
  6. Mr_Mistoffelees

    Mr_Mistoffelees

    How many shirts do you wear in normal circumstances for work?

    As for me, life is much as normal at the moment. Just can't go and get any wood for things I had intended to make but, with the plus side of less people and traffic about when I take the dog out. I met nobody in this morning's hour out for permitted exercise and only one person yesterday.
     
    Mr_Mistoffelees, 27 Mar 2020 at 10:57
