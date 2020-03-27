How are people's daily routines being affected? Give us a rundown! I'm not going to lie, I'm kind of enjoying it. Here's my routine: 0400: Wake up, if I haven't already done so. 0400-0430: Breakfast: Sometimes I do a bit of work whilst eating, otherwise just general internet browsing. 0430-0600: Maybe some more work, dealing with any paperwork, Lego sorting/building. 0600-0700: An hour on the cross trainer in the garage whilst watching half a film (typically something high adrenaline, like Marvel) on the tablet. 0700-0730ish: Recovery, changing into my dressing gown and some food - only a little though! I'm a bit disgusting and don't shower as it would send me to sleep! 0730-1200ish: Working, internet browsing, grazing, 1200-1300ish: Lunch (usually cooked in the oven), maybe chipping away at work and just internet browsing. Might watch 20 minutes of something on Netflix (currently watching Black Lagoon). 1300ish-1430,1530ish: A bit of gardening - aided with a bottle of Henry Weston's oak aged cider. At some point I need to do a little housework, but I'm quite tidy anyway, so no real need. 1530ish-1900ish: More work, internet browsing, grazing, calling friends and family to see how they're doing. 1900ish-2000,2030ish: Shower, supper and watching something, or some gaming, or some Lego time. 2030ish: Bed! Once or twice a week I'll pop out after the hour on the cross trainer to go shopping, which takes me an hour. I'm glad for the structure - otherwise I might end up nocturnal. EDIT: Probably obvious, but the engineering company I work for has instigated working from home unless business critical.