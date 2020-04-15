Corsair HX520 PSU - Radeon Rx 470

So i've just bought a second hand GPU (Powercolor Radeon RX 470 4GB) to stick in my slightly ageing machine (spec below). My current graphics card has 2x 6-pin PCI-e power connectors, and the new card has a single 8-pin PCIe connector. A few questions: 1. The PSU appears to have an 8-pin connector, but i think it's an ATX12V connector for the motherboard. I don't suppose this will work? 2. Would a 6-pin to 8-pin adaptor work? 3. Is 520w sufficient for what I've got? CPU Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4690K CPU @ 3.50GHz (Haswell socket 1150 LGA) M/B MSI Z97i AC RAM 2x2GB GSkill Ripjaw PC3-12800 DDR3 GPU Powercolor Radeon HD 6850 1GB PSU Corsair HX520