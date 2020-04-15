  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Corsair HX520 PSU - Radeon Rx 470

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by TinnersSC2, 15 Apr 2020 at 14:24.

  1. TinnersSC2

    TinnersSC2 New Member

    Joined:
    6 Oct 2011
    Posts:
    3
    Likes Received:
    0
    So i've just bought a second hand GPU (Powercolor Radeon RX 470 4GB) to stick in my slightly ageing machine (spec below). My current graphics card has 2x 6-pin PCI-e power connectors, and the new card has a single 8-pin PCIe connector. A few questions:

    1. The PSU appears to have an 8-pin connector, but i think it's an ATX12V connector for the motherboard. I don't suppose this will work?
    2. Would a 6-pin to 8-pin adaptor work?
    3. Is 520w sufficient for what I've got?

    CPU Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4690K CPU @ 3.50GHz (Haswell socket 1150 LGA)
    M/B MSI Z97i AC
    RAM 2x2GB GSkill Ripjaw PC3-12800 DDR3
    GPU Powercolor Radeon HD 6850 1GB
    PSU Corsair HX520
     
    TinnersSC2, 15 Apr 2020 at 14:24
    #1
  2. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,391
    Likes Received:
    340
    1. A 4+4 EPS lead won't work as a PCI-e 6+2, no.
    2. Not sure
    3. If it's either of these two, they quote a 450w unit being required - 520w might be pushing your luck a bit.
     
    Jeff Hine, 15 Apr 2020 at 14:33
    #2
  3. modd1uk

    modd1uk Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 Sep 2006
    Posts:
    3,333
    Likes Received:
    276
    I was running a HX520 for a LONGGGGGGGGGG time before I retired it. It's running in a build somewhere with a 970? I think.
     
    modd1uk, 15 Apr 2020 at 15:28
    #3

Share This Page