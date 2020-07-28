For a long time, participation in competitions has accumulated a large number of components that were waiting in the wings. These were mainly Corsair components for liquid cooling systems. The desire to build a computer on a liquid cooling system has been a long time ago, but there was no time, opportunity, and money. Having solved financial problems, I bought the Corsair Carbide series SPEC-06 RGB case for the promotion and started assembling it!) The video was not originally planned to be shot. This is a fairly simple project.