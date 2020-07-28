  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Corsair SPEC-06 by S.PiC

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by S.PiC, 28 Jul 2020 at 15:10.

  1. S.PiC

    S.PiC Active Member

    Joined:
    3 Feb 2016
    Posts:
    171
    Likes Received:
    83
    For a long time, participation in competitions has accumulated a large number of components that were waiting in the wings. These were mainly Corsair components for liquid cooling systems.

    The desire to build a computer on a liquid cooling system has been a long time ago, but there was no time, opportunity, and money. Having solved financial problems, I bought the Corsair Carbide series SPEC-06 RGB case for the promotion and started assembling it!)

    The video was not originally planned to be shot. This is a fairly simple project.

    S18_1427_txt_resize.jpg

    S18_1428_txt_resize.jpg

    S18_1430_txt_resize.jpg

    S18_1431_txt_resize.jpg
     
    S.PiC, 28 Jul 2020 at 15:10
    #1
    pccustom likes this.
Tags:

Share This Page