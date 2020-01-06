  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete Cosmos 1000 Max Airflow (CMWS 2019)

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by HERMAN59000, 6 Jan 2020 at 19:05.

    Welcome,

    I plan to improve the cooling abilities of my Cosmos 1000 while keeping unchanged its visual appearance.

    For its 12th year, I want something big ! This will be a first, I have never changed anything inside, not even installed a custom WC loop, so this project is a real challenge for me.

    • ORIGINAL CASE
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    • SETUP
    MB : Asus Rampage V Edition 10
    CPU : Intel Core i7-6850K
    GPU : MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X
    RAM : Corsair Dominator 128 GB DDR4 3200 C16
    HDD : Seagate Barracuda 2 TB (x2)
    SSD : Samsung 850 Pro 512 MB (Sata)
    + Samsung 960 Pro 2TB (Nvme)
    PSU : Enermax MaxTytan 1250W 80Plus Titanium
    Cooling : EKWB custom loop
    Case : Cooler Master Cosmos 1000

    [​IMG]
    • COOLING
    Current cooling

    Noctua NH-D15s
    2 x Noctua NF-A14
    2 x Noctua NF-S12A

    Future cooling

    EWKB custom loop :

    EK-FB ASUS R5-E10 Monoblock RGB
    EK-FC1080 GTX Ti TF6
    EK-CoolStream CE 420
    EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 PWM
    EK-RES X3 - Tube 250
    EK-RES X3 - Long Anticyclone
    EK-Revo D5 Pump Mount
    EK-HD PETG Tube 12/16 mm
    EK-CryoFuel Clear
    EK-M.2 NVMe Heatsink

    Noctua NF-A14, NF-S12A and NF-A14 Chromax Black

    Alphacool Eisschicht thermal pad 14W / mK
    Grizzly Kryonaut thermal paste 12,5W / mK
    Thermaltake Pacific TF1 Temperature and Flow Indicator

    [​IMG]
    • LIGHTING
    Alphacool Aurora RGBW Controller
    2 x Alphacool Aurora Flexlumière 60 cm RGBW
    2 x Alphacool Aurora Flexlumière 30 cm RGBW
    4-Way Splitter Cable for RGBW led strip

    [​IMG]
    • MATERIAL
    3 Side panels Cosmos Pure (black) in aluminum
    2 Full front panels mesh for MasterBox 5
    2 Cooling brackets 420 mm for Cosmos C700P
    1 Cooling brackets 280 mm for Mastercase Series

    [​IMG]
    • TOOLS
    Dremel
    Thermaltake bending kit
    Heat gun
    Drill
    Metal saw
    Ratchet Clamp
    Motip paint spray
    Spray gun for painting with 4 flat jet nozzles
    Glove, mask and protective glasses
    Ikea coffee table as a workbench

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    • AIRFLOW ANALYSIS
    By default, the Cosmos 1000 is equipped with four fans, a single one bringing fresh air (bottom) and three extracting hot air (two on the top and one on back).

    The idea is to mount a custom WC loop as well as keeping an afficient airflow in the case.

    To this goal, we will install on front 3 fans (140 mm) to extract the fresh air and on top a radiator equipped with 3 fans (140 mm) to evacuate hot air.

    On rear, we will keep the existing fan (120 mm). These fans will be filtered by a mesh panel.
    [​IMG]
    A power supply cover will be built with a side panel.
    It will isolate the power supply from the rest and will receive the storage units (SSD / HDD) on top.
    The fresh air coming from the front will flow towards the back of the case like a tunnel.
    The pump will be mounted either on the back panel.
    Two storage units will be positioned vertically on the back and on the front.

    [​IMG]
    • MANAGEMENT CABLE
    The openings 1 and 2 are separed by side panel mechanism (draw in black) which prevents the passage of cable.
    This problem will be solved by additional openings (draw in yellow)
    Part 3 will be removed and replaced by a new panel supporting storage units.

    [​IMG]

    • PANEL CLEANING
    We start by cleaning the side panels.
    We remove the frame maintained by 18 screws and the sound-absorbing foam.
    The double-sided adhesive sticks so well that I took 2 days to make 3 panels. Acetone is a fantastic product for cleaning !
    Now the 3 panels are ready for cutting.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    • DISASSEMBLY
    After some measure, I disassembled the case.
    • Front door
    • Top and front panel
    • Control panel
    • Wrists and Feet
    • Bottom filter
    • Side frames
    • Drawers hard drives
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    • REMOVE HARD DISK CAGES & BAY
    The hard drive cage and the 5.25-inch bay are removed without weakening the structure.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    • CUTTING THE CASE
    The back, the top and the front panel was cut out, as well as the openings for the passage of the power cables too. Some drilling was done.

    [​IMG]

    There is a lot of space now, nice !

    • RADIATOR INSTALLATION
    I installed at the top a 420 mm radiator.
    I lowered the radiator by 25 mm in order not to exceed the available area of the original plastic top panel.
    As the radiator is a 420 mm one, I had to completely rethink the layout of the front buttons (e.g. power, reset and USB ports).

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    • CUTTING PLASTIC FRAME
    Cutting of the plastic frame is mandatory to fix the new top cover.

    [​IMG]

    The side frame is painted with a matte white color.
    Before painting the frames, I removed the seal around the frame.

    [​IMG]

    • CUTTING MESH FILTER
    I removed the perforated metal grid that was fixed to the plastic frame and cut out the frame to put the mesh filter and bracket.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    • CUTTING THE PANEL CONTROL
    Originally, there were 4 USB 2.0 ports and other outputs that I did not use.
    I modified the control panel to integrate 2 USB 3.0 ports.
    The Power and Reset button will be moved forward or replaced by an Alphacool Powerbutton.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    • BUILDING TOP COVER
    To make the top cover, I used my first previously cleaned panel.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Comparison with the old top cover.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    The top cover once installed with control panel modified.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    The top cover is painted with a black matt color.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    HERMAN59000, 6 Jan 2020 at 19:05
    • BUILDING THE PSU COVER
    To make the top cover, I used my second previously cleaned panel.

    [​IMG]

    Small adjustment.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    The psu cover is painted in white matt color.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    • BUILDING THE PUMP & STORAGE BRACKET
    To make the pump / reservoir bracket and storage one, I used my third previously cleaned panel.
    Depending on the capacity of the hard drives, the mounting holes have not the same layout, hence the 6 holes per disc.
    The pump / reservoir and storage bracket will be attached to the case.

    [​IMG]

    Wrong calculation for storage bracket, start again !

    [​IMG]

    The bracket is painted in matt white color.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    I bought an anti-vibration HDD mounting kit and a rubber pad for pump bracket to reduce vibration.
    The rubber pad is installed at the bottom of the pump / reservoir bracket.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    • MANUFACTURING OF NEW ELEMENTS
    PSU cover
    Top cover
    Pump / reservoir bracket
    Storage bracket
    Small brackets to install the radiator and the front fans.

    [​IMG]

    • TEST ASSEMBLY
    Without painting and definitive fixations, I tested just the assembly to verify that everything was fitting perfectly.

    [​IMG]

    • UNNECESSARY ELEMENTS
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Beautiful sound-absorbing foam - sadly not used.

    [​IMG]

    Obsolete USB 2.0 port and other inputs / outputs with associated cables.

    [​IMG]

    • PAINTING WORKSHOP
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    The front fan mount (top) has been painted in 2 colors.
    The front in matt black and the inside in matt white to built an harmony of colors.
    All the holes and sharp edges were sanded with sandpaper for an flawless result.

    I have put neodymium magnets on the front fan mount to be able to remove it when cleaning

    [​IMG]

    The other bracket was fixed at the bottom.

    [​IMG]

    Another bracket for the radiator was fixed to the back.

    [​IMG]

    Finally, I used 7 spay bombs : 2 Primers, 3 Matt White, and 2 Matt black.
    I still have 2 spray bombs glossy black. It is emptying at a speed these little bombs !

    [​IMG]

    • PAINTING WRISTS & FEET
    The wrists and feet are painted in matt white color.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    • PAINTING THE DOOR
    The door is painted in matt white color.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    • PAINTING SIDE PANELS
    The side panels are painted in matt black color.

    [​IMG]


    • ASSEMBLY MONOBLOCK CPU & FULL COVER GPU
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Motherboard without heat sink

    [​IMG]

    Heat sink and RGB part

    [​IMG]

    Motherboard with monoblock CPU

    [​IMG]

    Graphic card

    [​IMG]

    Without heat sink

    [​IMG]

    Thermal grease

    [​IMG]

    Thermal pad

    [​IMG]

    Fittings

    [​IMG]

    Alphacool Eiszapfen Pressure Valve.

    [​IMG]
     
    HERMAN59000, 6 Jan 2020 at 19:13
    I bought a power adapter for Temperature and Flow Indicator to facilitate cable management.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    I will use a 3M Velcro to fix the SSD.

    [​IMG]

    • CUSTOM LOOP SCHEMA
    [​IMG]

    • INTERMEDIATE PHOTO
    Without mesh filter and custom loop.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    • FINAL RESULT
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    With RGB light

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    BEFORE

    [​IMG]
     
    Who said that a 2007 case would be modded in 2019 ? :rollingeyes:

    I wanted to do something clean, rather sober but classy and efficient in cooling, with a good cable management.

    I hope you enjoyed my work, that you liked the project and that it gives you ideas for your own realization.

    :thumb:

    PS : Sorry for my approximate english, i'm french.
     
