Welcome, I plan to improve the cooling abilities of my Cosmos 1000 while keeping unchanged its visual appearance. For its 12th year, I want something big ! This will be a first, I have never changed anything inside, not even installed a custom WC loop, so this project is a real challenge for me. ORIGINAL CASE SETUP MB : Asus Rampage V Edition 10 CPU : Intel Core i7-6850K GPU : MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X RAM : Corsair Dominator 128 GB DDR4 3200 C16 HDD : Seagate Barracuda 2 TB (x2) SSD : Samsung 850 Pro 512 MB (Sata) + Samsung 960 Pro 2TB (Nvme) PSU : Enermax MaxTytan 1250W 80Plus Titanium Cooling : EKWB custom loop Case : Cooler Master Cosmos 1000 COOLING Current cooling Noctua NH-D15s 2 x Noctua NF-A14 2 x Noctua NF-S12A Future cooling EWKB custom loop : EK-FB ASUS R5-E10 Monoblock RGB EK-FC1080 GTX Ti TF6 EK-CoolStream CE 420 EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 PWM EK-RES X3 - Tube 250 EK-RES X3 - Long Anticyclone EK-Revo D5 Pump Mount EK-HD PETG Tube 12/16 mm EK-CryoFuel Clear EK-M.2 NVMe Heatsink Noctua NF-A14, NF-S12A and NF-A14 Chromax Black Alphacool Eisschicht thermal pad 14W / mK Grizzly Kryonaut thermal paste 12,5W / mK Thermaltake Pacific TF1 Temperature and Flow Indicator LIGHTING Alphacool Aurora RGBW Controller 2 x Alphacool Aurora Flexlumière 60 cm RGBW 2 x Alphacool Aurora Flexlumière 30 cm RGBW 4-Way Splitter Cable for RGBW led strip MATERIAL 3 Side panels Cosmos Pure (black) in aluminum 2 Full front panels mesh for MasterBox 5 2 Cooling brackets 420 mm for Cosmos C700P 1 Cooling brackets 280 mm for Mastercase Series TOOLS Dremel Thermaltake bending kit Heat gun Drill Metal saw Ratchet Clamp Motip paint spray Spray gun for painting with 4 flat jet nozzles Glove, mask and protective glasses Ikea coffee table as a workbench AIRFLOW ANALYSIS By default, the Cosmos 1000 is equipped with four fans, a single one bringing fresh air (bottom) and three extracting hot air (two on the top and one on back). The idea is to mount a custom WC loop as well as keeping an afficient airflow in the case. To this goal, we will install on front 3 fans (140 mm) to extract the fresh air and on top a radiator equipped with 3 fans (140 mm) to evacuate hot air. On rear, we will keep the existing fan (120 mm). These fans will be filtered by a mesh panel. A power supply cover will be built with a side panel. It will isolate the power supply from the rest and will receive the storage units (SSD / HDD) on top. The fresh air coming from the front will flow towards the back of the case like a tunnel. The pump will be mounted either on the back panel. Two storage units will be positioned vertically on the back and on the front. MANAGEMENT CABLE The openings 1 and 2 are separed by side panel mechanism (draw in black) which prevents the passage of cable. This problem will be solved by additional openings (draw in yellow) Part 3 will be removed and replaced by a new panel supporting storage units. PANEL CLEANING We start by cleaning the side panels. We remove the frame maintained by 18 screws and the sound-absorbing foam. The double-sided adhesive sticks so well that I took 2 days to make 3 panels. Acetone is a fantastic product for cleaning ! Now the 3 panels are ready for cutting. DISASSEMBLY After some measure, I disassembled the case. Front door Top and front panel Control panel Wrists and Feet Bottom filter Side frames Drawers hard drives REMOVE HARD DISK CAGES & BAY The hard drive cage and the 5.25-inch bay are removed without weakening the structure. CUTTING THE CASE The back, the top and the front panel was cut out, as well as the openings for the passage of the power cables too. Some drilling was done. There is a lot of space now, nice ! RADIATOR INSTALLATION I installed at the top a 420 mm radiator. I lowered the radiator by 25 mm in order not to exceed the available area of the original plastic top panel. As the radiator is a 420 mm one, I had to completely rethink the layout of the front buttons (e.g. power, reset and USB ports). CUTTING PLASTIC FRAME Cutting of the plastic frame is mandatory to fix the new top cover. The side frame is painted with a matte white color. Before painting the frames, I removed the seal around the frame. CUTTING MESH FILTER I removed the perforated metal grid that was fixed to the plastic frame and cut out the frame to put the mesh filter and bracket. CUTTING THE PANEL CONTROL Originally, there were 4 USB 2.0 ports and other outputs that I did not use. I modified the control panel to integrate 2 USB 3.0 ports. The Power and Reset button will be moved forward or replaced by an Alphacool Powerbutton. BUILDING TOP COVER To make the top cover, I used my first previously cleaned panel. Comparison with the old top cover. The top cover once installed with control panel modified. The top cover is painted with a black matt color.