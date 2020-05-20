I got my bequiet! Pure Rock when I built this PC as a "better than AMD stock cooler", but I'm now wondering if replacing it with a Dark Rock 4 - a cooler I was contemplating at the start - would make sense? Would a second fan on my existing cooler be helpful...? While I'll likely be told that the temp's. I'm getting are nothing out of the ordinary, since building the current spec. I'm getting temp's. that I'm not used to & feel uncomfortable to be sat near, compared to any previous configuration of machine I've had... I just wish I had data for how my 4690K ran with the AC Freezer i11 I had on it.