  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

CPU CPU upgrade performing worse in game benchmark

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by oscy, 2 Jun 2020 at 19:42.

  1. oscy

    oscy Active Member

    Joined:
    22 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    942
    Likes Received:
    69
    Playing the CPU-intensive AC Origins on a 2500K @ 4.6GHz / 1.45v and the benchmark score was 6634 with an average FPS of 57.

    Now I have a 2600K, but the results are worse and all over the place with different overclocks and voltages, but ultimately far inferior. The score varies (5773 to 6146), while the FPS is always 51 or 52.

    Is it just the game being crap or is this a sign something's wrong? To top it off, there's a 2018 video of someone with same CPU, GPU and graphics settings getting 69 FPS / 8063 score.

    BIOS is up to date and already cleared CMOS.
     
    Last edited: 2 Jun 2020 at 19:47
    oscy, 2 Jun 2020 at 19:42
    #1
  2. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,963
    Likes Received:
    418
    Turn off HT, how much of a diffeence does it make? Could be spectre and meltdown patches mssing with it?
     
    Bloody_Pete, 2 Jun 2020 at 20:03
    #2
  3. yuusou

    yuusou Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    5 Nov 2006
    Posts:
    2,261
    Likes Received:
    403
    Older core i-somethings with hyper-threading were already a bit iffy with some games, add in Spectre / Meltdown patches and it'll probably be even worse.
     
    yuusou, 2 Jun 2020 at 20:13
    #3
  4. oscy

    oscy Active Member

    Joined:
    22 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    942
    Likes Received:
    69
    Turning it off makes up half the difference, so now it's 62 FPS and 7361 score. (Though now it's back to having the faceless NPC level-of-detail pop-in problem that the extra threads seemed to fix, that's a whole other issue...)
     
    oscy, 2 Jun 2020 at 20:32
    #4

Share This Page