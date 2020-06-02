Playing the CPU-intensive AC Origins on a 2500K @ 4.6GHz / 1.45v and the benchmark score was 6634 with an average FPS of 57. Now I have a 2600K, but the results are worse and all over the place with different overclocks and voltages, but ultimately far inferior. The score varies (5773 to 6146), while the FPS is always 51 or 52. Is it just the game being crap or is this a sign something's wrong? To top it off, there's a 2018 video of someone with same CPU, GPU and graphics settings getting 69 FPS / 8063 score. BIOS is up to date and already cleared CMOS.