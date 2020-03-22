  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Windows Critical Error Start menu isn't working

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by javaman, 22 Mar 2020 at 11:57.

  1. javaman

    javaman May irritate Eyes

    Hi Everyone,

    My wife's laptop has started displaying "Critical Error - Your Start menu isn't working. We'll try to fix it next time you sign in" message when she logs into her laptop and tries to do anything.

    I've seen this error twice before and ultimately had to reinstall Windows both times after loosing several days attempting the list of possible fixes online.

    However, due to some of the stuff on the laptop, I don't want to just blow it away. I'm hoping someone has had a good result and managed to fix this or point me in the direction of something that I haven't possibly tried.

    Thanks in advance.
     
    javaman, 22 Mar 2020 at 11:57
  2. Fingers66

    Fingers66 Kiwi in London

    Control panel, Update & Security, Recovery, Reset this PC and select the option to keep files.

    Only use this if you can reinstall any apps it breaks, it won't remove personal data.

    I talked my elderly mother through this when her installation got borked by an interrupted update (wouldn't load the desktop after restart), the only app she has installed is Office 365 which repaired itself on first run.
     
    Fingers66, 22 Mar 2020 at 12:33
  3. javaman

    javaman May irritate Eyes

    Thanks Fingers66 I'll give it a shot now and see how it goes
     
    javaman, 22 Mar 2020 at 12:43
