Hi Everyone, My wife's laptop has started displaying "Critical Error - Your Start menu isn't working. We'll try to fix it next time you sign in" message when she logs into her laptop and tries to do anything. I've seen this error twice before and ultimately had to reinstall Windows both times after loosing several days attempting the list of possible fixes online. However, due to some of the stuff on the laptop, I don't want to just blow it away. I'm hoping someone has had a good result and managed to fix this or point me in the direction of something that I haven't possibly tried. Thanks in advance.