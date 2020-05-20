Amazon Games' first big release comes out later today (20th of May 2020)! It's a free-to-play, third-person PvEvP shooter. There are currently 3 different game modes (Harvester Command, Heart of the Hives and Alpha Hunters) and 10 characters to play as. It's an interesting take on a genre that all too often dies before its time and almost never because of the game itself. Looking at you, Battleborn... and Paragon... I'm looking forward to playing this and really hope Amazon Games keep on top of balancing things out. I really need something to scratch the Battleborn itch and would love this to be it! Apparently the devs really focused on making this a good game to watch, as we all know streamers/content creators really can help make or break games right now. It will be interesting to see how this pans out. Oh yeah, it is free-to-play, so it will have microtransactions and a battle pass - but they have gone the strictly cosmetic route. It's coming to Steam first and no word on consoles, etc. but one would have to assume it would be coming to Project Tempo? It does have Easy Anti-Cheat, so if you're on a Windows Insider Build, ehhhh it might not like it. But it's free, so you can try it and see! It also does not have full controller support. Which is a shame for those with dexterity issues, I hope they'll work on that one as I don't really see any reason it couldn't have everything mapped. There's also no voice chat (but really doesn't everyone use discord/teamspeak/something else) and no ranked play right now. I haven't seen any news about it, but I feel like ranked is something that could come later. site ~ steam ~ discord ~ twitter ~ facebook ~ instagram ~ youtube ~ twitch ~ reddit