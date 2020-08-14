Current setup: First of all, my 13y old monitor will be replaced by an Asus VG27AQL1A. Internally, the Corsair heatsink top plate will get sprayed black and the fans replaced with red led fans but I need some complicated lighting node setup so it's not a priority yet. MSI logo will be painted translucent red. I will replace the bottom GPU with one that can fit my 2nd EVGA powerlink to route the GPU wires together + a new custom backplate. My priority is to tidy the rear I/Os where the wires are ruining the clean aesthetic. A few ideas but all seem inaccessible to prototype. I would need full planning and sending off the design for manufacturing. I need thoughts on which one I should focus on or alternative solutions. Options in order of difficulty: 1. I build a metal shroud mounted to the front side to hide the cables without restricting air flow 2. I design and 3D print a cable chain/carrier through a printing service. I can't find a manufacturer that offers the size specs required for the length of the cable connectors and the display cable ferite beads. 3. Custom shrouded connector circuit board that extends the ports to the bottom, for a reduced profile of the shroud compared to the other two options but clashes with the mobo assistant fan blowing through the mobo I/O. I will need to buy the new GPU and future proofed hardware before going with this option. What are your thoughts on the options I have and do you have any other possible solutions to tidying up the rear wires? I have struggled to find images of all wired up on custom builds to use for inspiration. Please share links to good examples of tidy I/O wire management or even your own. Thanks.