Current US riot situation

So I'm starting this to not detract from any effort to help Bill Owen. Politics is not what he needs in that thread. But we need to have a conversation. George Floyd is a tipping point. We have had enough. The laws do not protect people of color. The system is working as designed. And the people who built this country and the people whose land was stolen to build on want a world they have a seat at the table with. I am a person of color. I am Mvskoke/Seminole/Scottish (5/8 Native 3/8 Scottish) and I do not inhabit the same country my white SO does. I grew up having to deal with racism at school, bullying by my peers, and open hatred by older people. I even got it from my own family. My grandmother beat me so severely for speaking Mvskoke that I didn't do it again for nearly 30 years. She still refers to black people as hard-r n-words to this day. My family was racist against themselves. And that was nothing compared to what the establishment was capable of. I know all about being scared of cops. I know about being told what to do if my grandfather got pulled over. He was full blooded and looked it. He was harassed constantly. When the literal KKK showed up on our lawn they didn't show up for nearly three hours and wanted to lock up my family for discharging guns on their own property. I have faced workplace discrimination. From snide comments to racial slurs to getting fired for my skin color. And every time the law let it slide. And I want something to be 1000% clear. Black people are suffering worse. The video of George Floyd is nothing less than a murder. He was accused of passing a fake $20. The bill was real. But four officers are sent in response for some reason (the law does not actually require an officer to come out at all, it is handled by white collar crimes, a separate division entirely) and he is handcuffed for a non arrestable offense. The next time we see him there is a knee on his neck. That knee is not removed until well after another officer mentions there is no pulse. They offer no first aid at all. This is a common thread in recent incidents. Cops often will not render first aid to POC even if the person could be saved. We have grown tired of redlining. We have grown tired of different penalties. We have grown tired of police immunity. We have grown tired of a white supremacist in chief. We have listened long enough. Now we will be listened to if we have to burn the White House down with the whole nest of rats in it. I can't breathe.