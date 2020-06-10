custom distro plate suggestions/help needed

Hi all. Following bit-techs youtube tutorial on how to make a custom distro plate with Fusion 360 i finally finished my first approach creating my very first distro plate for my InWin 925 chassis. However since i have zero experience i'd like you guys to take a look and give me any advice/suggestion before i give the blueprint to the manufacturer. So here is what bugs me: How much space between the screws should i consider to have a tight sealing? My goal is to avoid unnecessary screws. PS: Dimensions: 140x320x41 (the reservoir is hidden within the crossed slots). Thank you!