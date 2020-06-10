  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

custom distro plate suggestions/help needed

Discussion in 'Watercooling' started by monkey562, 10 Jun 2020 at 18:43.

  1. monkey562

    monkey562 New Member

    Joined:
    Today
    Posts:
    1
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hi all. Following bit-techs youtube tutorial on how to make a custom distro plate with Fusion 360 i finally finished my first approach creating my very first distro plate for my InWin 925 chassis.
    However since i have zero experience i'd like you guys to take a look and give me any advice/suggestion before i give the blueprint to the manufacturer.

    So here is what bugs me:
    How much space between the screws should i consider to have a tight sealing?
    My goal is to avoid unnecessary screws.

    PS: Dimensions: 140x320x41 (the reservoir is hidden within the crossed slots).

    Thank you!
     

    Attached Files:

    monkey562, 10 Jun 2020 at 18:43
    #1
  2. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    7,062
    Likes Received:
    448
    So, you have to calculate the force applied to the seal along the distance between each screw and then make sure that that force is enough to meet the compression of the seal, Its a MASSIVE PITA to do, but not impossible. Personally I use flat gaskets rather than orings as you get a much larger area so you're much more likely to get a good seal without the horrible maths. You could just use glue or liquid sealant...
     
    Bloody_Pete, 10 Jun 2020 at 18:53
    #2

Share This Page